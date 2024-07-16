Grassroots Coalition Forms to Advocate for Continued Use of Essential Ag Tech

Miami, FL, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to proposed legislation aimed at banning drones manufactured by Chinese companies, a coalition of agricultural spray drone distributors is banding together to form a grassroots industry group. This coalition, consisting of Agri Spray Drones, Bestway Ag, Drone Nerds, HSE-UAV, Pegasus Robotics, and Rantizo intends to represent, protect, and advocate for the interests of the agricultural industry in the use of spray drone technology.

Legislative Concerns

Recent legislative proposals, like H.R 2864 which passed in the House version of the NDAA, seek to ban drones manufactured by Chinese companies due to security concerns. However, the proposals currently being presented and discussed fail to consider other methods to address security concerns while also avoiding the significant impact such bans would have on the agricultural industry.

The Vital Role of Spray Drones in Agriculture

Spray drones are an indispensable part of modern agricultural technology for several reasons:

1. Optionality in Aerial Application:

In an industry facing increasing demand for aerial applications combined with a shortage of available plane and helicopter pilots, drones provide a natural and efficient solution. According to survey data collected by coalition members, in 2023 alone, 3.7 million acres were sprayed by drones across 41 states and over 50 types of crops, generating $78.5 million in rural communities.

2. Job Creation in Rural America:

According to Agri Spray Drones CEO Taylor Moreland, “Spray drones create new job opportunities in rural areas where they previously did not exist.” For a reasonable investment, individuals can purchase a spray drone, start a custom application business, and start creating revenue that not only supports their families but also contributes to their local economy.

3. Support for Sustainable Agriculture:

Agricultural spray drone technology provides farmers with additional options for employing precision farming techniques in their operations, helping farmers to reduce crop input usage and increase yield opportunities. By delivering crop protection products precisely when and where they are needed, farmers can more efficiently control weed, pest, and disease pressures.

Addressing Security Concerns

The industry group supports efforts to create cybersecurity standards and appropriate regulations to protect vital data across all drones, regardless of country of origin. By advocating for these measures, the coalition aims to address security concerns while still preserving the technological advancements and economic benefits that spray drones provide to the agricultural sector. This balanced approach enables continued innovation and operational efficiency, ensuring that American farmers can maintain their competitive edge globally.

Bryan Sanders, HSE-UAV President, says, “There has been no factual evidence suggesting that data collected by agricultural drones is being provided to the Chinese government. On the contrary, companies like DJI have proactively (and voluntarily) implemented geofence flight restrictions for restricted airspace, demonstrating a commitment to security, not espionage.”

Furthermore, spray drones are not used for surveying or mapping like imagery drones, and do not store any data about what product is being applied. In addition, the economic risks associated with this proposed ban could be significant. According to the USDA, in 2022, the U.S. exported $36.4 billion in agricultural goods to China, far exceeding what it imported.

Formation of an Industry Group

Recognizing the need for a unified voice amidst a growing legislative backlog, this diverse group (more accustomed to competing for market share than collaborating on a unifying initiative) reached the unanimous decision to formalize an industry group and is actively moving through the organizational process.

Once formally established, this industry group will seek to advocate on behalf of U.S. farmers and applicators for continued use of and access to industry-leading spray drone technology.

For Mariah Scott, CEO of Rantizo, ”Success is ensuring that U.S. farmers have access to ag tech solutions that allow them to remain competitive on a global scale.”

---

About the Coalition

The coalition consists of leading distributors in the agricultural spray drone market, including Agri Spray Drones, Bestway Ag Drones, Drone Nerds, HSE-UAV, Pegasus Robotics, and Rantizo. According to estimates by Rantizo, together, they represent approximately 80% of the ag spray drone market in the U.S., committed to advancing the agricultural industry through innovations in spray drone technology.