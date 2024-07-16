Jessup University Advances into Year Two of NCAA Division II Membership

ROCKLIN, Calif., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jessup University , a private Christian University in Rocklin, California, today announced that it has been approved by the membership committee of the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) to enter year two of its transition as a member of NCAA Division II and the Pacific West Conference (PacWest) following a two decade run competing in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) conference .

“This milestone is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire athletics team and university community,” said Lance Von Vogt, Vice President of Athletics for Jessup University. “We are excited to compete in the PacWest Conference and showcase our student-athletes' talents on a larger stage. This move not only elevates our athletics program but also enhances the university's visibility and appeal to prospective students and donors. The alignment with the NCAA's standards and recognition will significantly boost our recruitment efforts and reflects Jessup's commitment to fostering a culture of sportsmanship and fellowship.”

The process of moving from the NAIA to NCAA Division II was a comprehensive and rigorous journey for Jessup University’s Athletic Department. The initial planning began in 2019, leading to the formal application submission to the NCAA in June 2023. Following acceptance in July 2023, Jessup entered its provisional year one, operating under both NAIA and NCAA compliance guidelines. This transition required meticulous documentation, including a 500-page application detailing every aspect of university operations, from compliance and academic standards to athletic department processes. As Von Vogt noted, “This move not only demanded adherence to stringent NCAA regulations but also involved significant updates and improvements across the university to meet the heightened expectations and requirements of NCAA Division II membership.”

Jessup Athletics has a rich history of athletic excellence, consistently demonstrating a high level of achievement across more than 18 varsity programs. The university's athletic teams, known as the Warriors, have achieved significant milestones in both regional and national competitions over the past two decades, including:

STUNT : Three-time back-to-back-to-back NAIA national champion (2022-2024);

: Three-time back-to-back-to-back NAIA national champion (2022-2024); Softball : Competed in the 2024 NAIA Softball World Series, finishing a school record 44 victories and a national runner-up;

: Competed in the 2024 NAIA Softball World Series, finishing a school record 44 victories and a national runner-up; Men's Basketball : Has received consistent national recognition in the NAIA since 2015;

: Has received consistent national recognition in the NAIA since 2015; Women's Basketball : Qualified for their third national tournament in 2024 and a school record 22 victories;

: Qualified for their third national tournament in 2024 and a school record 22 victories; Baseball : NAIA Opening Round qualifier and 2024 GSAC Tournament champions; and

: NAIA Opening Round qualifier and 2024 GSAC Tournament champions; and Women's Track and Field: Nationally ranked, including freshman Julia Pisenti who earned All American honors and was the national runner up in the discus event.

Commissioner of the PacWest Conference Jessica Harbison Weaver commented last week on the three universities joining the conference. “We are thrilled to add Jessup, Menlo, and Vanguard into the Pacific West Conference. Additionally, we salute Westmont for successfully moving into year two of the NCAA membership process. These schools are a great fit for our conference with a shared commitment to community, academics, and athletics excellence.”

Fall schedules for Jessup University's first season in NCAA Division II and the PacWest Conference are available now at jessupathletics.com. The first PacWest contest in university history will be when women's volleyball visits Azusa Pacific University on September 21.

About Jessup University

Jessup University, located in Rocklin, California, is a distinguished institution committed to academic excellence and transformative education. Known for its vibrant community and innovative programs, Jessup offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degrees designed to prepare students for impactful careers and lifelong learning. With a focus on integrating faith and learning, Jessup University fosters a supportive environment where students, faculty, and staff can thrive. The university is dedicated to research, scholarship, and service, aiming to make a positive difference in the world through its academic and community endeavors. For more information, visit www.jessup.edu.

Press Contact:

Kevin Cancilla

Marketing Director, Jessup University

(916) 577-3231

kcancilla@jessup.edu