DEADLINE ALERT for TDC, GRTS, PATH, NKE: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC)

Class Period: February 13, 2023 – February 12, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) under Teradata’s expanded business model, which involved engagement with additional customer business units and decisionmakers, transactions with the Company’s customers took longer to finalize; (2) Teradata thus overstated its ability to close customer transactions within their intended timeframes under its expanded business model; (3) Teradata failed to timely close several customer transactions that it had factored into its outlook for 2023 ARR growth; (4) as a result, the Company was unlikely to meet its full year 2023 Total and Public Cloud ARR expectations; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS)

Class Period: March 9, 2023 – February 29, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 16, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would be unable to launch the Phase 2b CORAL Study in the timeframe it had represented to investors; (2) the foregoing would impair Gritstone’s ability to obtain external funding in connection with the Study, thereby negatively affecting Gritstone’s ability to maintain its balance sheet and cash position; (3) accordingly, Gritstone overstated its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its products; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH)

Class Period: December 1, 2023 – May 29, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 19, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) UiPath’s turnaround strategy had failed; (2) Fruitless investments and inconsistent execution plagued the Company’s overhauled go-to-market strategy; (3) UiPath’s AI-powered Business Automation Platform suffered from the Company’s inability to adequately scale its AI-powered tools and caused “confusion” among customers; (4) As a result of the foregoing, UiPath experienced significant difficulties closing and/or expanding large multiyear deals; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE)

Class Period: March 19, 2021 – March 21, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 19, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nike’s direct-to-consumer strategy was unable to generate sustainable revenue growth; (2) Nike’s purported competitive advantages were unable to protect the Company from intense competitive pressures after NIKE largely disengaged from many of its wholesale and retail partners to focus on the Company’s direct-to-consumer strategy; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com