Canada Beverages Market Consumption Trends and Forecasts Tracker, Q1 2024: Focus on Dairy and Soy Drinks, Alcoholic Drinks, Soft Drinks and Hot Drinks

Dublin, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Beverages Consumption Trends and Forecasts Tracker, Q1 2024 (Dairy and Soy Drinks, Alcoholic Drinks, Soft Drinks and Hot Drinks)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Canada Quarterly Beverage Tracker is an essential tool for staying current with the latest industry performance and developments across soft drinks, dairy drinks, hot drinks, and alcoholic drinks on a quarterly basis. It includes top-line consumption volumes for Q1-2024 compared to Q1-2023, moving annual totals (MAT), full-year 2023 provisional data, and 2024 forecasts for all beverage categories.

The tracker provides detailed carbonates consumption data for Q1-2024 vs Q1-2023, MAT, full-year 2023 provisional data, and 2024 forecasts, split by regular vs low-calorie options and key flavors. It also features an economic mood indicator offering a quick assessment of industry confidence levels, private label performance vs. brands, and price trends.

Additionally, the tracker offers insightful and valuable analysis of the drivers behind the latest quarterly trends and assumptions for the full year 2024, helping industry stakeholders make informed decisions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Category Historic and Forecast Trends and New Products

Soft Drinks

Hot Drinks

Alcoholic Drinks

Dairy & Soy Drinks & Milk Alternatives

2. Data Tables



3. Product Definitions



4. Forecasting Methodology



