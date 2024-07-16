Bongino Report Early Edition With Evita(SM) Joins The Cumulus Podcast Network

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One announced that a new podcast, Bongino Report Early Edition with EvitaSM, dropped its inaugural episode today on the Cumulus Podcast Network. In this first podcast extension under the Bongino umbrella, Gen Z journalist and culture analyst Evita Duffy-Alfonso joins the Bongino Report with a daily show covering all the top stories.



Bongino Report Early Edition with EvitaSM drops each weekday on most major podcast platforms and is live daily on Rumble. The Cumulus Podcast Network distributes, markets, and monetizes all podcasts from Dan Bongino and the Bongino Report. Westwood One is the exclusive distribution and sales representative for “The Dan Bongino Show” syndicated radio program.

“You don’t want to miss Evita. She is a bright new face in conservative talk who is not afraid to deliver hard-hitting news, uncensored opinions, and the stories that need to be told,” said Bongino. “If you love the Bongino Report, you’ll love the Bongino Report Early Edition with EvitaSM.”

About Bongino Report

Launched by Dan Bongino in 2019, the Bongino Report website is an essential source for conservative news. Bongino Report compiles only the highest quality news articles, opinion pieces, videos, and more.

About Westwood One

Westwood One, the national-facing arm of Cumulus Media (NSDQ: CMLS), offers iconic, nationally syndicated sports, news, and entertainment content to more than 250 million monthly listeners across an audio network of more than 9,800 affiliated broadcast radio stations as well as streaming and digital platforms. Westwood One is the largest audio network in America, home to premium content that defines the culture, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, the AP, CBS Sports Radio, and the Academy of Country Music Awards. Westwood One also produces, distributes, markets, and sells podcasts for the Cumulus Podcast Network, which delivers on-demand access to America’s leading icons of talk, sports celebrities, lifestyle personalities, and award-winning true-crime and entertainment shows. Westwood One connects listeners with their passions with big, bold voices on programs and platforms that have everyone listening. For more information, please visit westwoodone.com.

Contact: kglover@westwoodone.com