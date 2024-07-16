Dickey’s Barbecue and PJ Washington Teamed Up for Winning Event

Dallas, TX, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last Saturday, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and Dallas Maverick’s star PJ Washinton partnered up to treat basketball fans from across the Dallas/Ft Worth metroplex to a one of a kind smokin’ event!

With over 400+ people in attendance at Dickey’s original location in Dallas, guests lined up early to receive autographs and pictures from the guest of honor. Dickey’s sold a dine in record of 146 lbs of brisket and 79 pounds of kielbasa-style polish sausage in three hours during the event. These lucky fans also had an opportunity to enjoy the hickory-smoked taste of Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue., as well as the limited time offer of Dickey’s Mavs and Cheese kielbasa sausage, all to the sounds of a Sports Radio 1310 The Ticket live broadcast, as well as a DJ providing tunes that keep the crowd pumped up.

To keep the fans cool, the Dickey's team provided free water and sausage samples to guests while they patiently waited to meet the Maverick’s star who stayed until every guest in line was taken care of. Dickey’s outside bar was the perfect setting for fans to unwind, socialize and responsibly sample The Dickey Foundation and Panther Island Brewery’s signature Legit. Texas. Lager. Additional partnering vendors at the event were Red Bull, Sazerac, and Modelo.

As guests shift more and more to online ordering, curb side pick up and delivery, it was a nostalgic return to a very full dining room of customers. The PJ Washington signing event shows that while folks enjoy off premise dining and respond to promotions like Free Delivery on dickeys.com orders, diners will still turn out for the right partnership in person.

“We were so thrilled to team up with PJ Washington for this great event at our original Dickey’s location,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO, Dickeys Capital Group. “We appreciate PJ and his team so much for spending the day celebrating barbecue, basketball, and our loyal guests.”

Guests can also purchase Dickey’s mouthwatering Rancher’s Max and Cheese Sausage directly from their local Dickey’s store or a nearby Walmart store by clicking HERE.

“The entire team at Dickey’s would like to thank PJ Washington for coming out to our store and treating our guests to such a great afternoon,” said, Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. “What a great way to prove that barbecue and basketball make a winning team. Thank you, PJ!”

