Laser Technology Market Size to Reach USD 34.5 Billion Driven by A 4.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The laser technology market (レーザー技術市場) was projected to attain US$ 21.3 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 4.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 34.5 billion .

Lasers play a crucial role in fiber optic communications. The increasing need for high speed data transmission is driving demand in this sector. Lasers are used for target designation, range finding, and directed energy weapons in military applications. The growing focus on defense modernization programs is propelling the market.

The trend towards miniaturization and integration of laser components into devices is making laser technology more accessible and broadening its application scope. Fiber lasers are becoming increasingly popular due to their efficiency, reliability, and lower maintenance costs compared to traditional lasers.

There is a growing interest in green and UV lasers for applications requiring high precision and minimal thermal damage, such as in semiconductor and microelectronics manufacturing. Lasers are used for various automotive manufacturing processes, including cutting, welding, and additive manufacturing. The push towards electric vehicles and advanced manufacturing techniques is boosting demand.

Key Findings of Market Report

Laser technology enables precise and efficient processing of a wide range of materials, including metals, plastics, ceramics, and composites.

Laser diodes are widely used in various applications such as telecommunications, consumer electronics, and medical devices. Advances in diode technology, including increased power output and efficiency, are driving market growth.

There is a growing emphasis on laser safety regulations and standards, with the increasing use of lasers across industries. Compliance with these regulations presents opportunities for companies specializing in laser safety equipment and services.

Market Trends for Laser Technology

By type, the solid state lasers segment is expected to accelerate the growth of the laser technology market.

Fiber lasers offer high efficiency and reliability compared to other types of lasers, making them suitable for a wide range of industrial applications such as cutting, welding, and marking.

Fiber lasers can be easily integrated into automated manufacturing systems due to their compact size and flexible delivery systems, driving their adoption in industrial settings.

On the basis of mode of operation, the pulsed lasers segment is anticipated to augment the market growth.

Pulsed lasers offer precise control over energy delivery and pulse duration, making them suitable for applications requiring high precision and accuracy, such as microprocessing, micromachining, and medical procedures.

Global Market for Laser Technology: Regional Outlook

North America

The manufacturing sector in North America, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, and medical device manufacturing, relies heavily on laser technology for cutting, welding, marking, and additive manufacturing processes.

The demand for high precision and efficient manufacturing solutions is expected to fuel the growth of the laser technology market in the region.

The healthcare industry in the region utilizes laser technology for various medical applications, including surgeries, dermatology, ophthalmology, and dental procedures.

The aging population and increasing healthcare spending are expected to drive the demand for advanced laser based medical devices and treatments, contributing to market growth.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is witnessing a surge in adoption of 3D printing/additive manufacturing technologies across industries such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and consumer goods.

Laser based additive manufacturing processes, such as selective laser melting and selective laser sintering, are gaining popularity for their ability to produce complex parts with high precision.

The growth of the 3D printing industry is expected to drive demand for laser technology in the region.

The region is experiencing rapid growth in telecommunications infrastructure, including the deployment of fiber optic communication networks to meet the increasing demand for high speed internet and data services.

Laser Technology Market: Key Players

The competitive landscape of the laser technology market (レーザー技術市場) is characterized by a diverse range of players competing to offer innovative solutions across various industries and applications.

The following companies are well known participants in the laser technology market:

Boston Electronics Corporation

Bystronic Group

Coherent Corp.

eurolaser GmbH

Genia Photonics

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

HÜBNER Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation

Jenoptik AG

Lumentum Operations LLC

LUMIBIRD

Menlo Systems

Novanta Inc.

Photonics Industries International, Inc.

TRUMPF

Key Developments

In 2024, Bystronic unveiled its latest innovation, the ByCut Eco high power large format fiber laser cutting machine, designed to deliver clients top notch stability and quality in 2D laser cutting solutions. The ByCut Eco laser cutting machine offers customers competitive unit costs, with its efficient production capacity. Boasting a cutting width of up to 6 meters and a height of up to 2.5 meters, this machine sets a new standard in the industry.

In the same year, TRUMPF inaugurated a new production facility situated in Pune, Maharashtra, a state located in western India.

Laser Technology Market Segmentation

Type

Gas Lasers

CO 2 Lasers

Lasers Excimer Lasers

He-Ne Lasers

Argon Lasers

Chemical Lasers

Solid-state Lasers

Fiber Lasers

Ruby Lasers

YAG Lasers

Thin-disk Lasers

Liquid Lasers (Dye Lasers)

Semiconductor Lasers

Hybrid Lasers

Mode of Operation

Continuous-wave Lasers

Pulsed Lasers

Component

Laser Crystals

Switches

Laser Mirrors

Wavelength Tuning Devices

Gain Medium

Pump Source

Resonators

Output Couplers

Others (Filters, Etalons, etc.)

Application

Laser Material Processing

Cutting

Engraving

Drilling

Marking

Surface Modification

UV Lithography

Laser Surgery

Laser Annealing

Spectroscopy

Optical Disc (Blu-ray) Reading/Recording

Barcode Scanning

LIDAR

Optical Communications

Others (Air Pollution Measurement, Holographic Imaging, etc.)

End-use Industry

IT & Telecommunications

Semiconductor

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others (Research & Academia, Retail, etc.)

Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

