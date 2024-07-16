Inside information, profit warning: Verkkokauppa.com lowers financial guidance for 2024 and provides preliminary information on financial performance for the first half of the year

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release - Inside information 16 July 2024 at 19:00 EEST

The market environment for Verkkokauppa.com has remained challenging in 2024. The recovery of the economy and the market demand has been slower than expected, and due to low consumer confidence customers are postponing their purchasing decisions, especially in discretionary purchases such as consumer electronics. Due to subdued demand, market development has also been very price-driven. As a consequence, we have updated our financial guidance for 2024.

New financial guidance for 2024:

Verkkokauppa.com expects its revenue and comparable operating result (comparable EBIT) for 2024 to be lower than in 2023 (2023: revenue was EUR 502.9 million and comp. operating result EUR 6.1 million) unless there is a positive market turn in the second half of the year.

The guidance includes uncertainties related to changes in purchasing power and consumer behavior. Verkkokauppa.com’s business is partly seasonal, and the company’s revenue and operating profit depend largely on the sales in the last quarter.

Previous financial guidance for 2024 published on 8 February 2024:

Verkkokauppa.com expects revenue for 2024 to remain at the level of 2023 (2023: EUR 502.9 million) and

comparable operating profit (comparable EBIT) to increase from 2023 (2023: EUR 6.1 million).

Preliminary key financial figures for the first half and second quarter of 2024 performance (unaudited)

Verkkokauppa.com’s revenue for the second quarter of 2024 totaled EUR 105.5 million and the comparable operating result was EUR -1.7 million. Items affecting comparability were EUR -0.3 million.

EUR million 4-6/2024 4-6/2023 Change 1-6/2024 1-6/2023 Change Revenue 105.5 112.8 -6.5% 213.5 234.8 -9.1% Operating result -2.0 0.8 -2.8 meur -2.4 0.9 -3.3 meur Comparable operating result -1.7 1.0 -2.7 meur -1.2 2.3 -3.5 meur

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj will publish its half-year financial report for January-June 2024 on 18 July 2024 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time. Due to the silent period, we do not comment on preliminary information on the result before publishing the half-year report.

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

