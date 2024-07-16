Entara Named National Best & Brightest Company for Second Year

CHICAGO, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entara, a security-first eXtended Service Provider (XSP), announced that it has been named to the Best and Brightest Company to Work For in The Nation list for the second year in a row. Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative business acuteness and human resource practices can be bestowed this honor. Considering the ten to one ratio of this program, these winning companies are truly innovative in their employee engagement execution.

To earn this title, the winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed several key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The categories applicants were scored on include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Creative Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions, Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Work-Life Blend; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; and Leadership, Strategy and Company Performance.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation,” said Pamela Diaz, CEO and President of Entara. “As a remote-first company, we have the privilege of hiring talent from across the country. It is essential to me that our employees feel valued, supported, and seen, despite the physical distance between us. This award acknowledges the efforts of many at Entara, from our leadership team and managers to our HR department, who have created a community that our employees are proud to be a part of.”

Entara scored above the national average score in several categories, including Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Leadership, Strategy, and Company Performance, and Teamwork and Cooperation. The organization’s performance in these categories emphasizes Entara’s focus on expecting excellence not only from their own team and leadership, but their impact on their community as a whole.

Click here to view the full list of winners and to learn more about the Best and Brightest program.

About Entara

Entara sets the standard as the world’s first eXtended Service Provider (XSP) and delivers exceptional, security-first IT solutions for their clients, including managed IT and cybersecurity services, incident response services, and other professional services. Founded in 2001, the organization has evolved to provide the strategic vision, platforms, processes, and people to travel with their clients on the path to their best IT future.

Entara has been repeatedly recognized by CRN on the MSP 500 list in the Security 100 category as well as on the MES Midmarket 100 list. The organization acts as a true partner to their clients and has also been included on MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs list and in Channel Future’s MSP 501 award. As a core values focused organization, Entara has proudly been recognized on lists for both the Chicago and National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. To learn more about how Entara can help you secure your future, please visit https://www.entaracorp.com/.