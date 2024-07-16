$BRETT Is Now Listed on Leading South Korean Exchange Bithumb

SEOUL, KOREA, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Popular memecoin $BRETT today announced that it is now listed on South Korea-based Bithumb, one of the largest cryptocurrency trading platforms in Asia.

The listing is the culmination of growing momentum and enthusiasm for BRETT in the Asian region, especially since the token was first listed on the Seamless Protocol, the popular lending and borrowing DeFi protocol for Base, Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) blockchain. Previous to BRETT’s availability on Bithumb, investors in Asia only had access to Brett as a supply-only digital asset on Base and Coinone.

Over a relatively short span in 2024, $BRETT has taken the world of memecoins and cryptocurrencies by storm, surpassing $1 billion in market cap in a matter of mere months. By comparison, it took several years for Dogecoin ($DOGE) to reach the same mark, and several more months for the $PEPE memecoin to do the same, illustrating the particular excitement around the memecoin market right now and $BRETT as one of that market’s flagship tokens.

With continued community support and anticipated availability across new global markets during this expansion push for $BRETT, both the short-term and long-term picture for the memecoin remains incredibly bullish. Other memecoins listed on Bithumb have seen immediate gains of nearly 20 percent.

“$BRETT has rocketed to $1B while being publicly available to only a small slice of the world’s investors,” said $BRETT trader Crash. “Any expansion into Asia, which is ground zero for crypto trading and the global memecoin craze specifically, immediately increases $BRETT’s potential market value several times over.”



$BRETT is one of the original characters of the Boy’s Club written by Matt Furie, the creator of the famous cartoon that has also inspired the popular Pepe meme and popular $PEPE memecoin. $BRETT involves a fixed total supply of 1 billion tokens, with a 6% transaction tax distributed to liquidity pools and burned tokens, aiming to reduce the overall supply and potentially increase the value over time.

To learn more, check out BRETT at:

Tg: https://t.me/basedbrett

X: https://twitter.com/basedbrett

Website: https://www.basedbrett.com/

About $BRETT

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.