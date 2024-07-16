United Language Group Now Offers Click-to-Connect Instant Interpreter Access with Epic Integration

Minneapolis, MN, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Language Group is excited to introduce a new integration with Epic, making it easier than ever for healthcare providers to connect with qualified interpreters. This feature allows providers to access interpreter services in over 250 languages directly from the patient’s electronic health record (EHR) — the same software they use daily for patient care.

“Language access can be a matter of life or death in healthcare,” said James Dodson, United Language Group’s Executive Vice President of Interpretation. “That's why we're so committed to leveraging technology to improve health equity with innovations like our Epic integration. Now, healthcare professionals are one click away from an interpreter, directly from the Epic EHR they are already using during the appointment.”

When a healthcare provider needs an interpreter, they simply click a button within the Epic record. This action immediately connects the call to a qualified interpreter in the needed language, with no need to exit the EHR or dial out manually. Language access is integrated directly into the patient care workflow.

Here’s how patients and providers can benefit from this integration:

Save time and streamline processes

Care teams can now conduct the entire encounter in the patient’s preferred language without exiting Epic or needing to use a separate phone or phone number. This integration also eliminates the need to train care teams on a separate process outside the EHR.

Enhance quality of care and patient experience

One-click interpreter access means care teams can engage an interpreter earlier in an encounter, focus on the patient’s health concerns, reduce risk of error or miscommunication, and streamline follow-up care with click-to-connect interpreter access.

Support compliance and equitable access

Epic integration is designed to make it easier for care teams to provide meaningful access and guarantee patient information confidentiality and security.

With this new integration, United Language Group demonstrates its commitment to improving health equity through language access, ensuring that language barriers do not compromise the quality of care.

Providers and healthcare organizations that are interested in learning more about this feature should contact ULG to explore Epic EHR integration and see how it can streamline language access for patients and providers.

About United Language Group

United Language Group (ULG) is a leading translation, interpretation, and localization provider, serving customers in over 250 languages. For more than 40 years, our team has utilized cutting-edge technology and linguistic expertise to provide results for customers across multiple industries around the world.