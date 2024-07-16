Rediscover Downtown Chapel Hill: 'Summer Slowdown' Campaign Invites Community to Embrace 'Nowstalgia'

Chapel Hill, N.C., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, the Chapel Hill Downtown Partnership invites the local community to revisit old favorites and discover new offerings in the district with a “Summer Slowdown” marketing campaign, in collaboration with Rivers Agency. The initiative began July 1 and will run through August 31.

Over 70% of the businesses in Downtown Chapel Hill are locally-owned. The Partnership aims to inspire residents to visit downtown during the summer when foot traffic is historically lower to help boost revenue for these merchants. The highlight is the summer hotline: a phone number that features greetings and messages from downtown business owners about their summer specials and events.

The campaign is inspired by the idea of “nowstalgia”. Coined by BBC’s Leah Carroll, “nowstalgia” is the phenomenon where culture or society moves so fast that people start to miss things the moment they can no longer do them or they’re no longer available.

“Our goal is to honor the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to the future of Downtown Chapel Hill. We want to draw on the nostalgia that many people feel about the district, while also showing them that there are new favorites to find,” says Stephanie Cobert, Director of Marketing & Engagement.

Callers can dial our hotline at 919-338-1331 to hear a greeting, and choose from a menu of options for details on local sales and special offers. The Summer Slowdown campaign will also highlight other events, such as free wine tastings, outdoor arts markets, and more.

About the Downtown Chapel Hill Partnership

The Downtown Chapel Hill Partnership is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a vibrant and thriving downtown community. Through innovative programming, targeted marketing, business support, and community building initiatives, we champion and advocate for the economic, social, and cultural vitality of downtown Chapel Hill. Our mission is to create a dynamic and welcoming environment for residents, visitors, and businesses alike, ensuring that downtown Chapel Hill remains a cherished destination for all. For more information, visit www.downtownchapelhill.com

