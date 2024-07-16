Hexagon Purus ASA: Share capital increase registered

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Hexagon Purus ASA on 18 March 2024 regarding the issue of 909,472 new shares entitled to employees in accordance with the long-term incentive plan of December 2020 (the “2020 LTIP”).

The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the new shares under 2020 LTIP has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Hexagon Purus’ new registered share capital is NOK 27,770,719.80 divided into 277,707,198 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.10 per share.

For additional information, please contact:

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus’ products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act