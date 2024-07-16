Pixalate Unveils Mobile Ad Supply Chain Trust & Safety Reports: $6.2 Billion in Global Estimated Mobile App Open Programmatic Ad Spend in Q1 2024 Led by North America ($3.2B), EMEA ($1.4B), and APAC ($1.3B); $1.4B Spent on Ad Fraud

LONDON, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q1 2024 Global Mobile Ad Supply Chain Trends Report . In addition to the Global report, Pixalate also released North America , APAC , EMEA , and LATAM versions of the report.

The reports comprehensively analyze the state of open programmatic mobile in-app advertising on apps from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store across North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM) between January 2024 and March 2024. The reports also include mobile device market share trends, including Apple iOS devices and devices powered by Google’s Android operating system.



The reports provide key insights into the state of the global mobile app ad industry by platform, including estimated open programmatic ad spend trends by global region, top grossing mobile apps, invalid traffic (IVT) and ad fraud trends, IAB app category ad spend trends, and more.

To compile this research, Pixalate's data science team analyzed 5.1 million downloadable mobile apps in the Google Play and Apple App stores and over 50 billion global open programmatic advertising impressions in Q1 2024.

Q1 2024 Global Mobile Ad Supply Chain Trends Report Key Trends & Findings:

$6.2 billion in global estimated open programmatic ad spend on mobile apps across the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in Q1 2024 North America ($3.2 billion) captured 52% EMEA ($1.4 billion) captured 22% APAC ($1.3 billion) captured 20% LATAM ($363 million) captured 6%

in global estimated open programmatic ad spend on mobile apps across the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in Q1 2024 Apple iPhone has the largest estimated mobile device market share in the world (49%) Xiaomi ’s market share increased 41% year-over-year (YoY) to 8%, while Oppo’s market share increased 18% YoY to 4% in Q1 2024

has the largest estimated mobile device market share in the world (49%) $1.4 billion in open programmatic mobile app ad spend lost to invalid traffic (IVT), including ad fraud, representing 23% of estimated spend

in open programmatic mobile app ad spend lost to invalid traffic (IVT), including ad fraud, representing 23% of estimated spend North America : Apple iPhone saw a 5% YoY market share decrease but still leads in North America with a 60% market share 20% mobile in-app IVT rate across the region on apps in the Google Play Store (21%) Apple App Store (19%)

: Apple iPhone saw a 5% YoY market share decrease but still leads in North America with a 60% market share EMEA : Apple iPhone experienced a 14% YoY market share decline, reaching 36% in Q1 2024 19% IVT rate across the region - Saudi Arabia had the highest IVT rate (28%)

: Apple iPhone experienced a 14% YoY market share decline, reaching 36% in Q1 2024 LATAM : Samsung maintains the lead at 23% market share but showed a 14% YoY decrease; Apple iPhone showed strong growth, rising 78% YoY to 20% market share 20% mobile in-app IVT rate across the region Ecuador had the highest IVT rate at 24%

: Samsung maintains the lead at 23% market share but showed a 14% YoY decrease; Apple iPhone showed strong growth, rising 78% YoY to 20% market share APAC : Apple iPhone saw its market share drop from 90% to 39% YoY In China, Huawei is up 524% YoY and now has 20% market share, Vivo is up 542% to 19% market share, and Oppo is up 349% to 10% market share 30% mobile in-app IVT rate across the region Thailand and South Korea tied for having the highest in-app IVT rates in the region (36%)

: Apple iPhone saw its market share drop from 90% to 39% YoY

Download and explore the complete Q1 2024 Global Mobile Ad Supply Chain Trends Reports:

