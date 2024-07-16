Pixalate Unveils Mobile Ad Supply Chain Trust & Safety Reports: $6.2 Billion in Global Estimated Mobile App Open Programmatic Ad Spend in Q1 2024 Led by North America ($3.2B), EMEA ($1.4B), and APAC ($1.3B); $1.4B Spent on Ad Fraud

LONDON, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q1 2024 Global Mobile Ad Supply Chain Trends Report. In addition to the Global report, Pixalate also released North America, APAC, EMEA, and LATAM versions of the report.
The reports comprehensively analyze the state of open programmatic mobile in-app advertising on apps from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store across North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM) between January 2024 and March 2024. The reports also include mobile device market share trends, including Apple iOS devices and devices powered by Google’s Android operating system.
The reports provide key insights into the state of the global mobile app ad industry by platform, including estimated open programmatic ad spend trends by global region, top grossing mobile apps, invalid traffic (IVT) and ad fraud trends, IAB app category ad spend trends, and more.
To compile this research, Pixalate's data science team analyzed 5.1 million downloadable mobile apps in the Google Play and Apple App stores and over 50 billion global open programmatic advertising impressions in Q1 2024.
Q1 2024 Global Mobile Ad Supply Chain Trends Report Key Trends & Findings:
- $6.2 billion in global estimated open programmatic ad spend on mobile apps across the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in Q1 2024
- North America ($3.2 billion) captured 52%
- EMEA ($1.4 billion) captured 22%
- APAC ($1.3 billion) captured 20%
- LATAM ($363 million) captured 6%
- Apple iPhone has the largest estimated mobile device market share in the world (49%)
- Xiaomi’s market share increased 41% year-over-year (YoY) to 8%, while Oppo’s market share increased 18% YoY to 4% in Q1 2024
- $1.4 billion in open programmatic mobile app ad spend lost to invalid traffic (IVT), including ad fraud, representing 23% of estimated spend
- North America: Apple iPhone saw a 5% YoY market share decrease but still leads in North America with a 60% market share
- 20% mobile in-app IVT rate across the region on apps in the Google Play Store (21%) Apple App Store (19%)
- EMEA: Apple iPhone experienced a 14% YoY market share decline, reaching 36% in Q1 2024
- 19% IVT rate across the region - Saudi Arabia had the highest IVT rate (28%)
- LATAM: Samsung maintains the lead at 23% market share but showed a 14% YoY decrease; Apple iPhone showed strong growth, rising 78% YoY to 20% market share
- 20% mobile in-app IVT rate across the region
- Ecuador had the highest IVT rate at 24%
- 20% mobile in-app IVT rate across the region
- APAC: Apple iPhone saw its market share drop from 90% to 39% YoY
- In China, Huawei is up 524% YoY and now has 20% market share, Vivo is up 542% to 19% market share, and Oppo is up 349% to 10% market share
- 30% mobile in-app IVT rate across the region
- Thailand and South Korea tied for having the highest in-app IVT rates in the region (36%)
Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the Global Mobile Ad Supply Chain Trends Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied. Pixalate does not independently verify third-party information. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), "'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic." Certain IVT is also sometimes referred to as "ad fraud." Per the MRC, "'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes."