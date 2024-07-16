Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Rite Aid Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rite Aid Corporation (“Rite Aid”) recently announced that it suffered from a data breach which impacted the personal information of approximately 2.2 million individuals.1 The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ names, dates of birth, and driver’s license numbers and/or other government-issued IDs.2

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Rite Aid related to this data breach. If you’ve received a data breach notification from Rite Aid, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Rite Aid that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

