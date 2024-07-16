Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in MNGI Digestive Health Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MNGI Digestive Health (“MNGI”) recently announced that it suffered from a data breach which impacted the personal information of approximately 765,000 individuals.1 The information potentially impacted in the breach includes names, Social Security Numbers, driver’s license numbers, passport numbers, dates of birth, medical information, health insurance information, payment card information, and account numbers.2



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against MNGI related to this data breach. If you’ve received a data breach notification from MNGI, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from MNGI that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois.

