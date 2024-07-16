STIX Partners with ZTX for Airdrop Plans

Paris, France , July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STIX, the Web3 platform for meme promotions and competitions, has revealed that it will be partnering with ZTX, the Web3 social metaverse platform. The partnership will center around efforts to market the new STIX project to the ZTX community, which is a strategic nod to the UGC content that ZTX strives to nurture.



Starting this week, the STIX team will feature new ZTX-related missions on CREATOR - the loyalty platform it has partnered with to kickstart marketing campaigns for the official STIX launch - that rewards users for staking ZTX tokens. The rewards for such staking activities will be tiered into multiple levels that incentivizes users to become heavy stakers in order to maximize the points they receive on the CREATOR platform.

The points accrued will count towards an airdrop of the STIX tokens set to occur near the end of August. The STIX team has expressed plans for incorporating more missions that involve engaging with the ZTX platform. The move towards heightened engagement between STIX and ZTX is the consequence of STIX having been incubated by a consortium of developers led by ZTX. It is also based on the common factor of UGC-heavy self-expression that is a core pillar in both projects.

Alexx, Chief Futurist at ZTX explained: “The world of ZTX has always been focused on different types of self-expression and creators. Members of the ZTX community have been customizing their virtual identities to share on social media as various forms of memes. We will onboard more and more creators from Web2 and Web3 to diversify the ingredients that can help people create such content. STIX, as an easy way of creating memes and bringing different communities together, is very aligned with the ethos at ZTX. That’s why we wanted to lead the incubation for this project and also integrate the two projects at the marketing level. The STIX project has a lot of communities already interested, and to offer ZTX based missions to boost your STIX airdrop allocation is a healthy acknowledgement of the shared goal that the two teams have: spread content.”

The STIX team will be announcing further partnerships in the coming weeks. Its early access beta, set to be revealed in a few weeks, will feature several prominent projects in the crypto community. More details will be shared via its account on X.

Media contact:

Robert@thronepr.com



