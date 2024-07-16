Inari Medical to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. In conjunction with the release, Inari will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing 844-825-9789 for domestic callers or 412-317-5180 for international callers. The live webinar may be accessed by visiting the Events Section of the Inari investor relations website or by registering here. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on Inari’s website.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underserved health needs. In addition to our purpose-built solutions, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous disease, including venous thromboembolism, chronic venous disease and beyond. We are just getting started. Learn more at www.inarimedical.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

Investor Contact:

Marissa Bych

Gilmartin Group LLC

IR@inarimedical.com