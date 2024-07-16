Patria Investments Completes Acquisition of Nexus Capital, Further Expanding its Real Estate Platform in Colombia

Transaction advances Patria’s efforts to consolidate the region’s fragmented Real Estate market by adding a diversified and well-established platform in Colombia with over COP 3,000 billion (or approximately US$ 725 million) in assets under management across multiple strategies



GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria Investments Limited (“Patria”) (NASDAQ: PAX), a global alternative asset manager and market leader in Latin America, confirmed today that it has completed the previously announced agreement to acquire Nexus Capital (“Nexus”), one of the top independent alternative real estate asset managers in Colombia, with over COP 3,000 billion (or approximately US$ 725 million) in assets under management (“AUM”) across multiple strategies. With the completion of the acquisition, Patria's Real Estate AUM in Colombia now surpasses US$ 2 billion. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed, but it is expected to be accretive to both Fee-related earnings and Distributable Earnings.

Marcelo Fedak, Partner and Head of Real Estate at Patria, says: “We are very happy with the execution of this transaction which closed ahead of schedule, and excited to welcome the talented team at Nexus to Patria. The team at Nexus has generated attractive returns and developed an innovative approach to investing that is complementary to our existing real estate platform. We expect the team to contribute to our goals and strengthen our relationships with investors in Colombia and the region.”

About Patria Investments

Crafting attractive returns for our clients and building a legacy in the regions where we operate.

Patria is a leading alternative investment firm with 36 years of history specialized in key resilient sectors. Its unique approach combines the knowledge from macro analysts, investment leaders, operating partners and on the ground team. With over U$43 billion pro forma assets under management and a global presence, it aims to provide consistent returns in attractive long term investment opportunities while creating sustainable value for society.

Asset Classes: Private Equity, Infrastructure, Credit, Public Equities, Real Estate and Global Private Markets Solutions

Investment Regions: Latina America, Europe and United States

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "can," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in our periodic filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Hill & Knowlton: +44 20 7113 3468

Ideal Axicom / patria@ideal.pr

Joao Sugahara: +55 11 99984-4100 / joao.sugahara@ideal.pr

Fabio Martins: +55 11 97336-1526 / fabio.martins@ideal.pr

Rodrigo Fonseca: +55 11 94846-5003 / rodrigo.fonseca@ideal.pr

Patria Shareholder Relations - PatriaShareholderRelations@patria.com

Rob Lee: +1 917 769 1611 / rob.lee.consult@patria.com

Andre Medina: +1 917 769 1611 / andre.medina@patria.com