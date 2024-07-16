Interfield Global Software Inc. Announces New Board Appointment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interfield Global Software Inc. (Cboe CA: IFSS) (the ‎‎“Company”)‎ is pleased to announce that Len Spratt, ICD.D, BSPE, has joined the Company’s Board of Directors.



Chairman and CEO Hal Hemmerich said, “Len brings with him a rare and valuable skills set, with many years of experience in both equipment marketing and corporate governance. With Len on board, we are well positioned to continue to grow the Company to reach its full potential.”

Commenting on the appointment, Len Spratt said, “Having been an early supporter of the Company's operations, I am happy and excited to now be directly involved. I look forward to collaborating with the Board of Directors and management team in the development of exemplary corporate board practices while contributing to the strategic planning process as we continue to grow and develop the Company into a significant and responsible provider of software and e-commerce solutions for our current and future business partners and customers.”

Mr. Spratt holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in physical education from the University of Saskatchewan and Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D) and Financial Literacy for Directors certifications from the Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary. He was the board chair of Gas Alberta Inc. from 1997 – 2010 and again from 2014 until his retirement in 2022. From 2011 – 2013, Mr. Spratt served as governance committee chair at Gas Alberta Inc. From 2010 - 2022 he was also the gas utility manager for the Kehewin Cree Nation. From 1975 – 2000, Mr. Spratt was a manager and major accounts executive at Xerox Canada.

About Interfield Global Software Inc.

The Company is a publicly listed company, with its common shares listed on the Cboe Canada. (Cboe CA: IFSS) and operates out of Dubai, U.A.E through its wholly owned subsidiary, Interfield Software Solutions LLC (“Interfield Solutions”).

Interfield Solutions is a software company that services numerous industrial segments worldwide including oil and gas, mining and renewables. Interfield Solutions has two operating divisions, E-commerce and Software as a Service. Equipment Hound, the company’s flagship product of its E-commerce division, is an industrial equipment marketplace that connects buyers and suppliers around the globe. Equipment Hound manages a catalogue of equipment from various suppliers and provides procurement solutions for buyers. It includes features such as requests for quotes, logistics support and third-party verification. ToolSuite, the company’s flagship product of its Software as a Service division, is a cloud based data collection and management platform that digitizes industrial processes and provides real-time auditable data for clients.

