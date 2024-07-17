Through Qodequay’s lenses: Relevance of Design in Technology

Lewes, United States, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The importance of design thinking for business strategy must be considered. Design isn’t just about aesthetics; it is about crafting experiences that are intuitive, accessible and impactful.

Whether you are developing a mobile app, designing a website, or crafting a user interface for a complex system, well-thought-of and executed design can make all the difference in user satisfaction, engagement and overall success.

Therefore, design in technology is not merely a superficial aspect, but a fundamental driver of success in the current digital age. From enhancing user experience and driving engagement to fostering trust and inclusivity, a thoughtful design shapes how people interact and perceive your technology. By prioritizing design excellence, you not only meet the current user expectations but also position your brand for successful growth in the future.

Qodequay firmly believes in the concept of user-centred design services. The company is not innovating; they are humanizing technology to empower and connect people worldwide. - Shashikant Kalsha, CEO & Founder



Qodequay believes in the power of technology and how it can drastically enhance the lives of people. With a dedicated team of designers and engineers, they craft intuitive interfaces and immersive digital environments designed to enrich our experiences.



69% of design-led firms perceive the innovation process to be more efficient with design thinking!



User experience (UX) design lies at the heart of creating technology people love to see. A well-designed interface can streamline tasks, reduce friction and guide users seamlessly through workflows. In a world where attention spans are short and competition is fierce, an engaging UX can differentiate your product or service from the rest.



Here’s why you need to focus on design thinking -



Empathy centred



The design thinking approach places a significant focus on comprehending the needs, desires and challenges faced by the customers.



Space for innovation and creativity

The design thinking approach cultivates a culture where innovation and creativity thrive through the encouragement of brainstorming, experimentation and thinking out of the box. It allows teams to explore different solutions that can differentiate them in the market.



User-centric design

This approach ensures that the end user the at the centre of every decision. By involving users throughout the design process, you can create intuitive and user-friendly products and services that resonate with your target audience.

Enjoy a competitive advantage

Businesses that embrace design thinking are better positioned to innovate and respond to market changes quickly. By focusing on delivering exceptional user experiences and solving real-world problems, they can gain a competitive edge and drive sustainable growth.

Innovation at Qodequay is more than just keeping up - it is about setting new standards. By pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, they create solutions that anticipate needs, solve problems, and inspire progress.

Qodequay is a technology company that specializes in utilising innovative solutions to transform industries. They offer a wide range of services including user experience design, AI solutions, blockchain integration, and immersive technologies like AR/VR/MR. Their goal is to revamp how businesses operate and interact with their customers through strategic use of technology and design thinking.

With Qodequay’s technology-driven yet human-centred services, you can embrace innovation that drives tangible results and enhances user satisfaction across digital platforms.



For more information about how Qodequay Technologies can transform your business through innovative Design Thinking, please visit https://www.qodequay.com/design-thinking