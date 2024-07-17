Peter Dworkin Appointed to Pacific Financial Corporation Board of Directors

ABERDEEN, Wash., July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PFLC), (“Pacific Financial”) or the (“Company”), the holding company for Bank of the Pacific (the “Bank”), announced today the recent appointment of Peter (Pete) Dworkin to the Pacific Financial Corporation Board of Directors, and to the Board of Bank of the Pacific. Mr. Dworkin is a highly regarded attorney and brings more than 24 years of legal experience to the board, with a solid background in real estate contracts, administrative land use issues as well as commercial and civil litigation and criminal prosecution. Pete is deeply grounded in Whatcom County and the Bellingham community where he served for 14 years on the board of Whatcom County Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services with two separate terms as board president.

Mr. Dworkin earned his bachelor of arts in Political Science from Western Washington University in 1996, and his juris doctorate in law from the University of Oregon in 2000 with honors (Order of the Coif). He currently resides in Bellingham where he practices law and represents clients in the various courts and counties in northwest Washington.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to take this opportunity to welcome Pete,” says Denise Portmann, President and CEO for Pacific Financial Corporation and Bank of the Pacific. “We’re delighted to have Pete on the team with his diverse set of skills and impressive legal expertise. I, and the rest of the Board, look forward to collaborating with Pete.”

ABOUT PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Pacific Financial Corporation of Aberdeen, Washington, is the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, a state chartered and federally insured commercial bank. Bank of the Pacific offers banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in western Washington and Oregon. At March 31, 2024, the Company had total assets of $1.13 billion and operated fifteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Thurston, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and two branches in Clatsop County, Oregon. The Company also operated loan production offices in the communities of Burlington, Washington, Salem, Oregon and Lake Oswego, Oregon. Visit the Company’s website at www.bankofthepacific.com . Member FDIC.

