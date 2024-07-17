SINGAPORE, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 17, 2024.



OKX Wallet Integrates OMO Swap, Enhancing Cross-Chain Capabilities

OKX, a world-leading cryptocurrency platform and Web3 technology company, today announced the integration of OMO Swap into OKX Wallet. This integration significantly enhances the cross-chain capabilities available to OKX Wallet users.

OMO Swap is a cross-chain aggregation protocol that operates across six major blockchains: Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Avalanche C-Chain, and Base chain. It enables users to perform onchain and cross-chain swaps with minimal slippage through its powerful aggregators and slippage-free cross-chain mechanism.

This integration brings substantial benefits to OKX Wallet users, allowing them to access a wider range of assets for cross-chain swaps with improved efficiency and reduced costs. Users can now leverage OMO Swap's advanced technology directly within the OKX Wallet interface, streamlining their DeFi activities across multiple blockchains.

