NBPE Announces June Monthly NAV Estimate & 2H 2024 Dividend Payment

17 July 2024

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today announces its 30 June 2024 monthly NAV estimate.

NAV Highlights (30 June 2024)

NAV per share was $27.39 (£21.67), a decrease of 0.4% in the month

Q1 2024 private valuations up 2.4% on a constant currency basis; year to date performance offset by quoted holdings and foreign exchange adjustments

$386 million of available liquidity at 30 June 2024

2H 2024 dividend of $0.47 per share, in-line with the previous dividend in February 2024. Annualised dividend yield on 30 June 2024 NAV of 3.4%; annualised share price yield is 4.4% based on the closing share price of £16.70 on 15 July 2024

98% of the portfolio valued based on Q1 2024 private valuations or quoted holdings as of 30 June 2024.2 Q2 2024 private company valuation information is expected in the coming weeks

As of 30 June 2024 YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised (0.8%) (0.4%) 5.3%

1.7% 73.8%

11.7% 170.1%

10.4% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 12.0% 20.8% 23.8%

7.4% 78.8%

12.3% 153.2%

9.7% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised (1.8%) 11.7% 31.1%

9.5% 75.7%

11.9% 297.4%

14.8% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 7.4% 13.0% 23.9%

7.4% 30.9%

5.5% 77.8%

5.9%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Portfolio Update to 30 June 2024

NAV performance during the month driven by:

0.2% NAV decrease ($2 million) from the receipt of additional private company valuation information

0.3% NAV decrease ($4 million) from negative FX movements

0.2% NAV increase ($3 million) from the value of quoted holdings (which now constitute 6% of portfolio fair value)

0.1% NAV decrease ($2 million) attributable to expense accruals and changes in the Zero Dividend Preference share (ZDP) liability

Realisations from the portfolio continue in 2024

$126 million of realisations received year to date, driven by previously announced sales of Cotiviti, Melissa & Doug, FV Hospital and Safefleet as well as partial sales of public stock and continued realisations from the legacy income investment portfolio

$72 million invested through 30 June 2024 in new and follow-on investments

$25 million invested in FDH Aero, a leading parts distributor to the aerospace and defense industry

$38 million invested into two U.S. healthcare businesses, Benecon and Zeus

$9 million of additional new and follow on investments

Well positioned to take advantage of investment opportunities with significant available liquidity at 30 June 2024

$386 million of available liquidity

– $210 million undrawn credit line and $176 million of cash / liquid investments

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 30 June 2024 was based on the following information:

6% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 June 2024

6% in public securities



2% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 May 2024

2% in private direct investments



92% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 March 2024

91% in private direct investments 1% in private fund investments



2H 2024 Dividend3

NBPE announces the 2H 2024 dividend of $0.47 per share, in-line with the previous dividend in February 2024. The dividend timetable is set forth below

Distribution amount: $0.47 per Share Ex-dividend date: 25 July 2024 Dividend record date: 26 July 2024 Final day for Currency Election: 2 August 2024 Final day for Dividend Re-investment Plan Election: 2 August 2024 Payment date: 30 August 2024

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 3214 9002

Luke Mason NBPrivateMarketsIR@nb.com

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3995 6673

Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com

Luke Dampier

Charlotte Francis

Supplementary Information (as at 30 June 2024)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Action 2020 3i Consumer 86.6 6.8% Osaic 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 56.5 4.4% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 54.1 4.3% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 39.6 3.1% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 39.2 3.1% Monroe Engineering 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 36.2 2.8% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 35.1 2.8% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 34.9 2.7% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 32.4 2.5% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 31.6 2.5% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 31.4 2.5% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 30.2 2.4% Fortna 2017 THL Industrials 28.7 2.3% Viant 2018 JLL Partners Healthcare 27.1 2.1% Stubhub 2020 Neuberger Berman Consumer 26.4 2.1% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 26.3 2.1% FDH Aero 2024 Audax Group Industrials 25.0 2.0% Benecon 2024 TA Associates Healthcare 25.0 2.0% Agiliti 2019 THL Healthcare 25.0 2.0% Engineering 2020 NB Renaissance / Bain Capital Technology / IT 24.8 2.0% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials 24.5 1.9% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 23.8 1.9% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 22.7 1.8% Excelitas 2022 AEA Investors Industrials 21.9 1.7% Solace Systems 2016 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 21.2 1.7% Qpark 2017 KKR Transportation 20.0 1.6% Renaissance Learning 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 19.5 1.5% Exact 2019 KKR Technology / IT 19.1 1.5% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Technology / IT 18.7 1.5% USI 2017 KKR Financial Services 18.4 1.4% Total Top 30 Investments 925.9 72.9%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 74% Europe 25% Asia / Rest of World 1% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Consumer / E-commerce 22% Tech, Media & Telecom 22% Industrials / Industrial Technology 17% Financial Services 13% Business Services 12% Healthcare 9% Other 4% Energy 1% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2016 & Earlier 11% 2017 19% 2018 14% 2019 14% 2020 14% 2021 16% 2022 5% 2023 2% 2024 5% Total Portfolio 100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $481 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger Berman’s investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The PRI identified the firm as part of the Leader’s Group, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in environmental, social and governance practices. Neuberger Berman has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last ten years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information. Data as of June 30, 2024.







1 Based on net asset value.

2 One company valued as of 31 May 2024.

3 While the Company declares dividends in US Dollars, Shareholders will receive Sterling dividends at the prevailing rate at the time of currency conversion, unless an election to receive dividends in US Dollars is made on forms which are available on NBPE’s website prior to the currency election date listed below. If an investor has previously elected to receive US Dollars, that election will be used unless changed. Investors may also participate in a dividend re-investment plan (forms for which are available on NBPE’s website) if they wish to increase their shareholdings instead of receiving cash dividends.





