Transaction in Own Shares

17th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:16th July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:18,588
Lowest price per share (pence):637.00
Highest price per share (pence):653.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):649.4420

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON649.442018,588637.00653.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
16 July 2024 12:32:36150650.00XLON00287101854TRLO1
16 July 2024 12:32:3686650.00XLON00287101853TRLO1
16 July 2024 12:32:3678650.00XLON00287101852TRLO1
16 July 2024 12:32:4543647.00XLON00287101863TRLO1
16 July 2024 12:38:043,966646.00XLON00287101982TRLO1
16 July 2024 12:38:04274646.00XLON00287101983TRLO1
16 July 2024 12:38:04330649.00XLON00287101984TRLO1
16 July 2024 12:38:04190649.00XLON00287101985TRLO1
16 July 2024 12:38:04190649.00XLON00287101986TRLO1
16 July 2024 12:38:0655651.00XLON00287101988TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:03:562,011650.00XLON00287104647TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:04:37433650.00XLON00287104659TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:04:3755650.00XLON00287104660TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:04:54631650.00XLON00287104669TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:04:54126650.00XLON00287104670TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:04:54126650.00XLON00287104671TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:04:54126650.00XLON00287104672TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:04:5461650.00XLON00287104673TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:04:5465650.00XLON00287104674TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:04:54252650.00XLON00287104675TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:04:5412650.00XLON00287104664TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:04:541,220650.00XLON00287104665TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:04:54122650.00XLON00287104666TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:04:54513650.00XLON00287104667TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:04:541,394650.00XLON00287104668TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:04:54109653.00XLON00287104676TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:04:5489653.00XLON00287104677TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:04:5495653.00XLON00287104678TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:04:54655653.00XLON00287104679TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:04:543,880653.00XLON00287104680TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:08:40385649.00XLON00287104749TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:08:40128649.00XLON00287104750TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:12:55128645.00XLON00287105029TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:19:16124644.00XLON00287105189TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:32:03122642.00XLON00287105453TRLO1
16 July 2024 14:33:11123641.00XLON00287105504TRLO1
16 July 2024 15:17:03131637.00XLON00287106954TRLO1
16 July 2024 15:17:0386637.00XLON00287106955TRLO1
16 July 2024 15:17:0312637.00XLON00287106956TRLO1
16 July 2024 15:17:0312637.00XLON00287106957TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970