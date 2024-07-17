17th July 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|16th July 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|18,588
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|637.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|653.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|649.4420
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|649.4420
|18,588
|637.00
|653.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|16 July 2024 12:32:36
|150
|650.00
|XLON
|00287101854TRLO1
|16 July 2024 12:32:36
|86
|650.00
|XLON
|00287101853TRLO1
|16 July 2024 12:32:36
|78
|650.00
|XLON
|00287101852TRLO1
|16 July 2024 12:32:45
|43
|647.00
|XLON
|00287101863TRLO1
|16 July 2024 12:38:04
|3,966
|646.00
|XLON
|00287101982TRLO1
|16 July 2024 12:38:04
|274
|646.00
|XLON
|00287101983TRLO1
|16 July 2024 12:38:04
|330
|649.00
|XLON
|00287101984TRLO1
|16 July 2024 12:38:04
|190
|649.00
|XLON
|00287101985TRLO1
|16 July 2024 12:38:04
|190
|649.00
|XLON
|00287101986TRLO1
|16 July 2024 12:38:06
|55
|651.00
|XLON
|00287101988TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:03:56
|2,011
|650.00
|XLON
|00287104647TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:04:37
|433
|650.00
|XLON
|00287104659TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:04:37
|55
|650.00
|XLON
|00287104660TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:04:54
|631
|650.00
|XLON
|00287104669TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:04:54
|126
|650.00
|XLON
|00287104670TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:04:54
|126
|650.00
|XLON
|00287104671TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:04:54
|126
|650.00
|XLON
|00287104672TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:04:54
|61
|650.00
|XLON
|00287104673TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:04:54
|65
|650.00
|XLON
|00287104674TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:04:54
|252
|650.00
|XLON
|00287104675TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:04:54
|12
|650.00
|XLON
|00287104664TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:04:54
|1,220
|650.00
|XLON
|00287104665TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:04:54
|122
|650.00
|XLON
|00287104666TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:04:54
|513
|650.00
|XLON
|00287104667TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:04:54
|1,394
|650.00
|XLON
|00287104668TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:04:54
|109
|653.00
|XLON
|00287104676TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:04:54
|89
|653.00
|XLON
|00287104677TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:04:54
|95
|653.00
|XLON
|00287104678TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:04:54
|655
|653.00
|XLON
|00287104679TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:04:54
|3,880
|653.00
|XLON
|00287104680TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:08:40
|385
|649.00
|XLON
|00287104749TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:08:40
|128
|649.00
|XLON
|00287104750TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:12:55
|128
|645.00
|XLON
|00287105029TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:19:16
|124
|644.00
|XLON
|00287105189TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:32:03
|122
|642.00
|XLON
|00287105453TRLO1
|16 July 2024 14:33:11
|123
|641.00
|XLON
|00287105504TRLO1
|16 July 2024 15:17:03
|131
|637.00
|XLON
|00287106954TRLO1
|16 July 2024 15:17:03
|86
|637.00
|XLON
|00287106955TRLO1
|16 July 2024 15:17:03
|12
|637.00
|XLON
|00287106956TRLO1
|16 July 2024 15:17:03
|12
|637.00
|XLON
|00287106957TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970