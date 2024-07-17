Nouscom Appoints Tiffany Muller as Chief Financial Officer and Loredana Siani as Senior Vice President, Technical and CMC Development

BASEL, Switzerland – 17th July 2024 - Nouscom, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing off-the-shelf and personalized viral vector-based cancer vaccines targeting neoantigens, today announces the promotion of Tiffany Muller to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Loredana Siani, Ph.D., to Senior Vice President (SVP), Technical and CMC Development.



Ms. Muller joined Nouscom in 2019 as Vice President of Finance bringing close to 20 years of experience in finance, including global treasury, financial planning and analysis (FP&A), investments and investor relations. In 2023, she was promoted to Senior Vice President of Finance. Prior to joining Nouscom, she held various leadership roles at Aramark, a Nasdaq-listed company, managing complex financial operations, including debt issuances, large hedge portfolios, and investor relationships. She holds a B.A. and an M.A. in Mathematics from Bryn Mawr College, Pennsylvania, and Villanova University, Pennsylvania respectively. Ms. Muller is based in the US.

Dr. Siani joined Nouscom as Technical Director in 2020 from Reithera, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), where she served as the GMP Manufacturing Head. Previously, she held the same role at Advent GMP Facility (now Advaxia Biologics). In these positions, Loredana was instrumental in getting CDMO manufacturing authorizations and successfully oversaw multiple end-to-end production campaigns for viral vector products used both in gene therapy and vaccines. She has a Ph.D. in Industrial Biotechnology Science from the University Federico II in Naples and an executive MBA from Luiss Business School in Rome, Italy.

Dr. Marina Udier, CEO of Nouscom, commented: “Tiffany is a highly valued leader and strategic thought partner who has been instrumental to Nouscom’s recent successful oversubscribed series C financing and overall corporate development. We are thrilled to promote Tiffany to CFO at this pivotal time as we advance our clinical cancer vaccine portfolio to late-stage development. Her extensive experience and demonstrated capability, along with our robust financial standing, position Nouscom to accelerate its growth and build on the successes achieved to date.

“Simultaneously, Loredana will be stepping into the important role of Senior Vice President of Technical and CMC Development. With her extensive expertise and collaborative spirit, Loredana has been an integral part of our team, consistently exceeding expectations to ensure Nouscom’s success. Her ability to inspire others has made a significant positive impact on our team and will be crucial as we prepare for the next stage in the company’s growth.

“The combined experience and proven leadership brought by Tiffany and Loredana in their respective fields will be instrumental as we advance our neo-antigen cancer vaccine pipeline, including NOUS-209 for cancer interception in Lynch Syndrome carriers. This is a critical moment for Nouscom as we evolve into a late-stage development company.”

Tiffany Muller, CFO of Nouscom, added: “I am honored to step into the role of CFO at Nouscom. This is an exciting time for the Company, and I look forward to continuing collaboration with this excellent team to drive Nouscom’s growth and business strategies forward. Together we are committed to deliver on our goals of advancing our pipeline of transformative cancer vaccines to patients.”

Dr. Loredana Siani, SVP, Technical and CMC Development at Nouscom, said: “I am excited to step into the role of Senior Vice President, Technical and CMC Development at this crucial time for Nouscom. I am eager to continue our work with our exceptional teams to further implement our CMC strategies, particularly across our clinical-stage portfolio. This function grows in significance as we advance our programs in the clinic, including our ongoing randomized Phase 2 trial of NOUS-209 in MSI colorectal cancer patients, while planning next steps with this unique asset to intercept cancer in Lynch Syndrome carriers.”

About Nouscom

Nouscom is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation, off-the-shelf and personalized cancer immunotherapies. Nouscom’s proprietary viral vector platform has the capacity to encode for large payloads of neoantigens or other immunomodulators and clinically demonstrated to safely and potently harness the power of the immune system.

Nouscom is currently advancing the clinical development of its wholly owned programs:

NOUS-209, an off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of MSI solid tumors in combination with pembrolizumab in randomized Phase 2 trials.





NOUS-209, an off-the-shelf monotherapy in Lynch Syndrome carriers with the potential to ‘intercept cancer’ before it occurs. A Phase 1b is being conducted under a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement signed in 2022 with the National Cancer Institute (NCI).





NOUS-PEV, a personalized cancer immunotherapy, is expected to enter randomized Phase 2 trials in indications with high unmet medical need in 2025.





Nouscom has also exclusively out-licensed VAC-85135, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy developed under a multi-project agreement, which is currently under evaluation in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms sponsored by Janssen Research & Development and Bristol Myers Squibb.

For more information on Nouscom, please visit the company’s website at www.nouscom.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

