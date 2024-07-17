OKX Wallet Now Compatible with 100 Chains, Adds Support for TON

OKX Wallet is now the most secure self-custody wallet to support tokens from 100 blockchains

The OKX Web3 community can now discover, manage, swap and transfer assets across any of the 100 supported chains (including TON)

This milestone reflects OKX Wallet’s commitment to its “onchain, any chain” philosophy



SINGAPORE, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced that its OKX Wallet now supports The Open Network (TON), bringing its number of compatible chains to 100.



This latest addition makes OKX Wallet the most secure self-custody wallet to support tokens from 100 mainnet chains. The OKX Web3 community can now discover, manage, swap and transfer assets across any of OKX Wallet's supported chains (including TON), with more to be added soon.



This milestone reflects OKX Wallet’s commitment to its “onchain, any chain” philosophy. OKX Wallet also currently supports over 10,000 dApps and 500,000 tokens, as well as aggregates over 400 decentralized exchanges (DEXs).



In addition, OKX Wallet will give away 100,000 NFTs - exclusive to its Web3 community - to mark its 100 chain milestone. The commemorative NFT, titled 'Centenary Milestone POAP,' will be free to mint from the OKX Drops page here.



OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "Most global crypto wallet users have to jump through hoops to get into new networks and access early incentives. Our native integration with popular and emerging chains makes it easier to explore the growing crypto ecosystems. We want to make it simple and easy and we will do that with native integrations, simple discovery, and a modern user experience."



Prior to supporting TON, OKX Wallet added support for the NEAR, Blast and zkLink Nova chains. OKX Wallet also recently integrated Uniswap Labs’ trading APIs into its offerings and introduced a launchpad for Web3 game developers.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and interoperable crypto wallet which gives users access to over 100 blockchains while enabling them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet without the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 490+ other DEXs and 20+ bridges, with 500,000+ tokens and more than 30+ blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on 100+ protocols across more than 20 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including Manchester City FC, McLaren Racing and The Tribeca Festival.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

