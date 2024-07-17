UK Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2028: Coverage of 198 Existing Data Centers and 35 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database product covers the UK data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 198 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 35 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Aberdeen, Bedford, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bracknell, Bradford, Bridgend, Byfleet, Camberley, Cambridge, Cardiff, Chapelhall, Cheltenham, Chertsey, Chester, Corsham, Coventry, Crawley, Croydon, Dagenham, Dartford, Derby, Dunkirk, Edinburgh, Elland, Enfield, Fareham, Farnborough, Feltham, Fleet, Glamorgan, Glasgow, Gloucester, Godalming, Gosport, Harlow, Harrogate, Havant, Hayes, Hemel Hempstead, Hoddesdon, Hounslow, Iver Heath, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Luton, Maidenhead, Maidstone, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Milton Keynes, Newark, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Newport, Normanton, North Shirlds, Northampton, Norwich, Nottingham, Poole, Reading, Redditch, Redhill, Romford, Rotherham, Sandwich, Sheffield, Slough, Southall, St Asaph, Stevenage, Studley, Swindon, Thatcham, Wallsend, Watford, Welwyn Garden City, West Drayton, Wirral, Wokingham, Wolverhampton, Worcestershire, Working, York

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

The existing data center capacity in the UK is over 1.5 GW on full build, which is almost 85% of the country's current Upcoming capacity

London, Slough, and Newport dominate the country's existing data center capacity

Around 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in London, Iver Heath and Slough

Emerging data center locations are Iver Heath and Slough

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (198 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (London II or Glasgow Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (35 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Companies Featured:

4D Data Centres

Ada Infrastructure

Adams Group Real Estate

Aegis One

AIMES

Amito

Aptum

AQL Data Center

Ark Data Centres

ASK4

AtlasEdge

Blue Chip

brightsolid

Centrilogic

China Mobile International (CMI)

Clearstream Technology

Cloud Innovation Limited

CloudHQ

LLC

Clouvider

Cogent Communications

Colt Data Centre Services

Custodian Data Centres

Cxytera Technologies

Cyrusone

Daisy Corporate Services

DataBank

Datacentreplus

DATANET.CO.UK

DataVita

Datum Datacentres

Digital Realty

Digital Reef

Echelon Data Centers

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

EID LLP

Equinix

Evoque Data Center Solutions

Fujitsu

Fulcrum Data Systems

Global Switch

Global Technical Realty & KKR

Green Mountain

Greystoke Land Ltd

GTP 3 Data Center

GTT( I Squared)

HostDime

Hosting-UK

Host-IT

IFB

Indectron

IOMART

Ionos

IP House

Iron Mountain

Itility

J Mould

Kao Data

Keppel Data Centres

Kwere II

Lasercharm

LDeX

Legend Telecom

Lincoln Rackhouse

Link Park Heathrow

Lumen Technologies

MIGSOLV

Netwise Hosting

Node4

NTT Global Data Centers

ONI plc

OOSHA

Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited

Proximity Data Centres

Pulsant

Pure Data Center

Rackspace Technology

Redcentric

Redwire DC

Safe Hosts Internet

SCC

ServerChoice

ServerHouse

SilverEdge DC

Six Degrees

Sovereign Business Integration Group

Stellium Datacenters

SunGard Availability Services

Teledata

Telehouse

Telstra

The Bunker

THG Hosting

Timico

Trinity DC

UKFast

Vantage Data Centers

VIRTUS Data Centres

Volta Data Centres

Wildcard Networks

Wilton International

WRN Broadcast

Yondr

Key Topics Covered:

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/limizc

