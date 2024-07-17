Canada Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2024: Existing Data Center Capacity in Canada is Over 800 MW on Full Build, which is More than Twice the Current Upcoming Capacity in Canada

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the Canada data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 118 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 11 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Calgary, Charlottetown, Gatineau, Halifax, Kamloops, Kelowna, Kitchener, Lethbridge, Markham, Mississauga, Moncton, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Regina, Richmond Hill, Saint John, Saskatoon, Toronto, Vancouver, Waterloo, White City, Winnipeg
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
- Existing data center capacity in Canada is over 800 MW on full build, which is more than 2x the current upcoming capacity in the country
- Emerging data center locations are Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City
- Around 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Toronto, Quebec City, and Montreal
- Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City dominate existing data center capacity in Canada
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (118 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (VA 1 or DC 7)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (11 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Company Coverage:
- 1547 Critical Systems Realty
- Ascent
- Atlantic Technology Centre
- Avaio and Adam Real Estate
- BastionHost
- Canada Web Hosting
- CanShield Data Center
- Centrilogic
- Cogeco Peer 1
- Cognet Communications
- Cologix
- Compass Datacenters
- Cyxtetra Technologies
- DataCity
- Digital Realty
- EdgeConneX
- Enovum Data Centres
- Equinix
- eStruxture Data Centers
- Fibre Centre
- INAP(iWeb)
- iTel Networks
- Microsoft
- N Plus Networks
- NeuStyle
- Priority Colo
- PureColo
- Qscale
- Rack & Data
- Rogers Communication
- Sasktel
- Serverfarm
- STACK Infrastructure
- Sungard Availability Services
- TeraGo
- TNW Networks
- Urbacon Data Centre Solutions
- Vantage Data Centers
- Whipcord Edge (Canada15Edge Data Centers)
Key Topics Covered:
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6crypg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.