Canada Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2024: Existing Data Center Capacity in Canada is Over 800 MW on Full Build, which is More than Twice the Current Upcoming Capacity in Canada

This database product covers the Canada data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 118 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 11 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Calgary, Charlottetown, Gatineau, Halifax, Kamloops, Kelowna, Kitchener, Lethbridge, Markham, Mississauga, Moncton, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Regina, Richmond Hill, Saint John, Saskatoon, Toronto, Vancouver, Waterloo, White City, Winnipeg

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Existing data center capacity in Canada is over 800 MW on full build, which is more than 2x the current upcoming capacity in the country

Emerging data center locations are Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City

Around 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Toronto, Quebec City, and Montreal

Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City dominate existing data center capacity in Canada

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (118 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (VA 1 or DC 7)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (11 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Company Coverage:

1547 Critical Systems Realty

Ascent

Atlantic Technology Centre

Avaio and Adam Real Estate

BastionHost

Canada Web Hosting

CanShield Data Center

Centrilogic

Cogeco Peer 1

Cognet Communications

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

Cyxtetra Technologies

DataCity

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

Enovum Data Centres

Equinix

eStruxture Data Centers

Fibre Centre

INAP(iWeb)

iTel Networks

Microsoft

N Plus Networks

NeuStyle

Priority Colo

PureColo

Qscale

Rack & Data

Rogers Communication

Sasktel

Serverfarm

STACK Infrastructure

Sungard Availability Services

TeraGo

TNW Networks

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

Vantage Data Centers

Whipcord Edge (Canada15Edge Data Centers)

Key Topics Covered:

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

