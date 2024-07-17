Mobile Messaging Market Global Report 2024, with Regional Market Growth Rate Analysis on the Current Development and Future Growth of Mobile Messaging Across 60 Key Countries

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Messaging Market: 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest Mobile Messaging research suite provides a detailed and insightful analysis of a market set for significant disruption over the next five years. It enables stakeholders from mobile operators and mobile messaging vendors to understand the impact of emerging technologies, fraud, and changing user demand, as well as analysing key trends and the competitive environment.

The mobile messaging services market suite includes access to data mapping of the adoption and future growth of mobile messaging, and an insightful study uncovering the latest trends and opportunities within the market. Additionally, it includes a document containing an extensive analysis of the 27 market leaders in the Mobile Messaging space.

The report provides a critical tool for understanding this rapidly emerging market outlook; allowing mobile messaging vendors and operators to identify key strategies to shape their future strategy. This research suite's unparalleled coverage makes it an incredibly useful resource for projecting the future of such an uncertain and fast-growing market.

Key Features

Market Dynamics: Insights into key growth trends and market challenges within the mobile messaging market; addressing challenges within each messaging platform. The market splits include SMS, MMS, OTT Messaging, Social Media Messaging, Email and RCS Messaging. This research addresses challenges posed by rising SMS prices and AIT fraud, and the impact of Apple's recent support of RCS. This mobile messaging research also includes a regional market growth rate analysis on the current development and future growth of mobile messaging across 60 key countries.

Insights into key growth trends and market challenges within the mobile messaging market; addressing challenges within each messaging platform. The market splits include SMS, MMS, OTT Messaging, Social Media Messaging, Email and RCS Messaging. This research addresses challenges posed by rising SMS prices and AIT fraud, and the impact of Apple's recent support of RCS. This mobile messaging research also includes a regional market growth rate analysis on the current development and future growth of mobile messaging across 60 key countries. Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the mobile messaging market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for mobile messaging vendors, CPaaS players and network operators.

In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the mobile messaging market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for mobile messaging vendors, CPaaS players and network operators. Benchmark Industry Forecasts: Five-year forecast databases are provided for mobile messaging market growth, split by SMS, MMS, OTT, Social Media, Chatbots, Email and RCS Messaging.

Five-year forecast databases are provided for mobile messaging market growth, split by SMS, MMS, OTT, Social Media, Chatbots, Email and RCS Messaging. Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 27 mobile messaging vendors via the Competitor Leaderboard; scoring these vendors on criteria such as market performance, revenue and future business prospects.

Market Data & Forecasting Report

The market-leading research suite for the Mobile Messaging market includes access to a comprehensive five-year forecast dataset comprising 207 tables and over 94,000 datapoints. Metrics in the research suite include:

Total Number of Users of Mobile Messaging Services

Total Number of Messages Sent

Total Mobile Messaging Revenue

These metrics are provided for the following key market verticals:

Chatbots

Email

MMS

Mobile Social Media

OTT Messaging

RCS Messaging

SMS

Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:

Statistics Analysis: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics; displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics; displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard. Country Data Tool: This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar.

This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar. Country Comparison Tool: Users can select and compare specific countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool.

Users can select and compare specific countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool. What-if Analysis: Here, users can compare forecast metrics against their own assumptions via 5 interactive scenarios.

Market Trends & Strategies Report

This trends analysis report examines the Mobile Messaging market landscape in detail; assessing market trends and factors shaping the evolution of this rapidly changing market. The essential strategy report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the strategic opportunities for mobile messaging providers; addressing key verticals and developing challenges, and how stakeholders must navigate these to create a competitive user experience. It also includes evaluation of key country-level opportunities for mobile messaging growth.

Competitor Leaderboard Report

The Competitor Leaderboard report provides a detailed evaluation and market positioning for 27 leading vendors in the Mobile Messaging space. The vendors are positioned as established leaders, leading challengers, or disruptors and challengers based on capacity and capability assessments:

BICS

Bird

Cequens

Cisco Webex

Clickatell

CM.com

Comviva

Globe Teleservices

GMS Worldwide

Infobip

Interop Technologies

LANCK Telecom

LINK Mobility

Messaggio

Mitto

Monty Mobile

Orange Wholesale

Route Mobile

Sinch

SMS Portal

Soprano Design

Syniverse

Tanla

Tata Communications

Twilio

Unifonic

Vonage

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9g9uim

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.