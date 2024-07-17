Philippines Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis 2024: Upcoming Capacity is Projected to Exceed 400 MW on Full Build, Nearly 6 Times Current Capacity

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming data center capacity in the Philippines is projected to exceed 400 MW on full build, nearly six times the country's current existing capacity. This substantial expansion reflects the increasing demand for data infrastructure within the Philippines.

Manila, Batangas, and Cebu currently dominate the existing data center capacity in the Philippines, serving as key hubs for the country's data services. Approximately 60% of the upcoming data center capacity is concentrated in Manila and Cavite, highlighting these areas' strategic importance as primary locations for data center development in the Philippines.

Emerging data center locations continue to include Manila, Batangas, and Cebu, indicating ongoing investments and developments in these key regions. This growth and expansion in data center capacity underscore the Philippines' commitment to enhancing its digital infrastructure to meet rising data demands.

This database (Excel) product covers the Philippines data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 22 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 12 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Batangas, Cavite, Cebu, Clark, Davao, Laguna, Luzon, Manila, Paranaque, Taguig etc

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (22 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Davao Data Center or VITRO Makati 1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (12 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and government agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database



2. Scope & Assumptions



3. Definitions



4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility



5. Existing Data Center Database



6. Upcoming Data Center Facility



7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)



8. Colocation Pricing



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AyalaLand Logistics Holdings & FLOW Holdings

Beeinfotech

Bitstop Network Services

Converge ICT Solutions

Digital Edge

Digital Halo

Diode Ventures and ENDEC

DITO Telecommunity

EdgeConnex-Aboitiz

ePLDT

Globe Telecom

Megawide Co

NexLogic Telecommunications Network

Phcolo

SpaceDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Globe

TechGlobal & Globe Telecom

Total Information Management Corporation

YCO Cloud Centers

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1ivqs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.