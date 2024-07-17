US Military Naval Vessel Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Industry Report 2024: Assess the FY 2025 National Defense Budget Request and Elucidate the Funding Trends from FY 2023 to FY 2025

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Military Naval Vessel Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Industry Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides a snapshot of the US military naval vessel maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry. Based on product type, the publisher categorizes the industry into infrastructure, amphibious ships, destroyers, corvettes, submarines, general, and others. Similarly, the study segments the industry into maintenance, repair, overhaul, and construction based on MRO type.
The study analyzes the US Navy's MRO-related spending activities in CY 2023 to:
- Identify industry drivers, restraints, technological advancements, and growth opportunities
- Examine spending trends across naval organizations and highlight leading contracting sub-departments
- Discuss the leading product-based and MRO-type segments
- Explore the competitive landscape and identify top industry participants
Additionally, the study assesses the fiscal year (FY) 2025 national defense budget request and elucidates the funding trend from FY 2023 to FY 2025.
Cost-effective solutions with reduced lead times will take precedence during the study period. An increasing emphasis on adopting commercially available best practices and cutting-edge technologies could support interdisciplinary collaborations among academia, government entities, small and medium enterprises, and the defense and commercial sectors. The rise of non-traditional companies could contribute to industry growth in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Military Naval Vessel Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Components of Military Naval Vessel MRO
- Military Naval Vessel MRO - Industry Segmentation
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Military Naval Vessel MRO - Budget Analysis
- Military Naval Vessel MRO - CY 2023 Contract Analysis
- Military Naval Vessel MRO - Contracting Department
- Industry Segmentation Analysis
- Military Naval Vessel MRO - Top MRO Category
- Military Naval Vessel MRO - Competitive Environment
- Competitive Environment - CY 2023 Contract Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment - Top Contractors by Segment
- Military Naval Vessel MRO - Representative Contracts CY 2023
- Military Naval Vessel MRO - Representative Contracts CY 2024
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Predictive Maintenance Technology
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Additive Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Maritime Robotics
