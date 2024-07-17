US Military Naval Vessel Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Industry Report 2024: Assess the FY 2025 National Defense Budget Request and Elucidate the Funding Trends from FY 2023 to FY 2025

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Military Naval Vessel Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Industry Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study provides a snapshot of the US military naval vessel maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry. Based on product type, the publisher categorizes the industry into infrastructure, amphibious ships, destroyers, corvettes, submarines, general, and others. Similarly, the study segments the industry into maintenance, repair, overhaul, and construction based on MRO type.



The study analyzes the US Navy's MRO-related spending activities in CY 2023 to:

Identify industry drivers, restraints, technological advancements, and growth opportunities

Examine spending trends across naval organizations and highlight leading contracting sub-departments

Discuss the leading product-based and MRO-type segments

Explore the competitive landscape and identify top industry participants

Additionally, the study assesses the fiscal year (FY) 2025 national defense budget request and elucidates the funding trend from FY 2023 to FY 2025.



Cost-effective solutions with reduced lead times will take precedence during the study period. An increasing emphasis on adopting commercially available best practices and cutting-edge technologies could support interdisciplinary collaborations among academia, government entities, small and medium enterprises, and the defense and commercial sectors. The rise of non-traditional companies could contribute to industry growth in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Military Naval Vessel Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Components of Military Naval Vessel MRO

Military Naval Vessel MRO - Industry Segmentation

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Military Naval Vessel MRO - Budget Analysis

Military Naval Vessel MRO - CY 2023 Contract Analysis

Military Naval Vessel MRO - Contracting Department

Industry Segmentation Analysis

Military Naval Vessel MRO - Top MRO Category

Military Naval Vessel MRO - Competitive Environment

Competitive Environment - CY 2023 Contract Share Analysis

Competitive Environment - Top Contractors by Segment

Military Naval Vessel MRO - Representative Contracts CY 2023

Military Naval Vessel MRO - Representative Contracts CY 2024

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Predictive Maintenance Technology

Growth Opportunity 2 - Additive Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 3 - Maritime Robotics

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jgalrw

