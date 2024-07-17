The SaaSy People Achieve monday.com Gold Partner Status

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SaaSy People , a leading provider of SaaS implementation and consultancy services, today announced they have achieved Gold Partner status with monday.com, a leading Work OS platform that empowers teams to run their entire business with confidence. This recognition underscores The SaaSy People's unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional monday.com solutions and services to businesses worldwide.



The SaaSy People have consistently demonstrated their expertise in implementing, customising, and integrating monday.com to meet clients' unique needs across diverse industries. Their commitment to client success and their deep understanding of monday.com's capabilities have earned them a reputation for excellence in the monday.com ecosystem.

"We are incredibly proud to have achieved Gold Partner status with monday.com," said Reece Couchman , CEO of The SaaSy People. "Our journey with monday has been marked by countless successful projects, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership, driving innovation and helping our clients unlock the full potential of this incredible platform."

The SaaSy People's achievement of Gold Partner status is a testament to their team's passion for empowering businesses to work smarter, not harder, with monday.com. Their track record of successful projects and glowing client testimonials, all published on their website , speak volumes about their ability to deliver transformative results.

"If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together, is a popular African proverb," said Anna Chermyanina , Partnership Manager at monday.com. "The SaaSy People is an extended hand of us enabling our customers to unlock the power of monday.com."

The SaaSy People's Gold Partner status opens up exciting new opportunities for collaboration and innovation with monday.com. They look forward to continuing to help businesses unlock the full potential of monday.com to streamline workflows, enhance productivity, and achieve customers' strategic goals.

About The SaaSy People

The SaaSy People is a leading provider of SaaS implementation and consultancy services, specializing in helping businesses maximize the value of their software investments. With a focus on customer success and a deep understanding of leading platforms like monday.com, The SaaSy People empowers organisations to streamline workflows, enhance productivity, and achieve their strategic goals.

About monday.com

monday.com is a leading Work OS platform that empowers teams to run their entire business with confidence. With its comprehensive suite of tools, including a powerful CRM, robust development platform, and customizable workflows, monday.com enables organisations to streamline operations, enhance collaboration, and drive productivity across all departments.