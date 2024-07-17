Argentina Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts 2024-2028: Argentina's Construction Industry Set to Recover in 2026 and Rebound at an Average Annual Growth Rate of 5% from 2026-2028

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into Argentina's construction industry, including :

Argentina's construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Argentina's construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

The construction industry in Argentina is set to decline by 8.6% in real terms in 2024 and 1.9% in 2025, owing to high inflation, construction material costs, and interest rates, coupled with falling building permits. According to the National Institute of Statistics and Census of Argentina (INDEC), the total area authorized for building permits by 176 municipalities fell by 7.8% year on year (YoY), in 2023, preceded by an annual decline of 9.3% in 2022.

The construction industry in Argentina is expected to remain subdued owing to President Javier Milei's austerity drive, under which, local currency has been devalued by 54% in December 2023, and the public spending on several infrastructure, education and several construction projects have been slashed. In February 2024, the Argentine Chamber of Construction (CAMARCO) has claimed 100,000 construction job losses due to the austerity drive and has declared a nationwide "state of emergency".



The construction industry in Argentina is expected to recover in 2026 and rebound at an average annual growth rate of 5% from 2026 to 2028, supported by investments for the development of new transmission lines and hydrogen production capacities. In July 2023, "Energy Transition Plan" was launched, under which, the share of renewable energy in total energy will be increased to 57% by 2030, up from 37% in 2023, with a development of 5,000km of new transmission lines by the end of 2030. Growth over the forecast period will also be supported by National Hydrogen Strategy (ENH), launched in September 2023, under which the country plans to invest ARS125 trillion ($90 billion) to produce at least 5Mt of low-emission hydrogen per year by 2050.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



