Mimecast Unveils Breakthrough Human Risk Management Platform

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast, a global cybersecurity leader, has unveiled its Human Risk Management (HRM) platform, marking an important and eagerly anticipated milestone in advancing toward the next generation of cybersecurity. In response to customer and market demand for a more effective means of mitigating risk brought on by employee mistakes and user errors, Mimecast has charted a new path forward by developing a connected HRM platform. The platform will provide unprecedented visibility into an organization’s risk profile, scoring users by risk and allowing security teams to educate and protect the riskiest part of their employee base.



Human Risk Management Platform: A Comprehensive Solution to a Complex Problem

A small number of users tend to cause the majority of security issues. But, to date, organizations have invested in disconnected security point products, resulting in security professionals who cannot differentiate risk across employees, and frustrated end users who ignore continuous security warnings and bypass disparate controls -- all of which ultimately increases both human and organizational risk. Mimecast's connected HRM platform, which is built on a central risk engine, is designed to prevent the evolving and sophisticated threats targeting human error within organizations. The new platform will offer preventative controls and direct actions that will mitigate the risk associated with human behavior such as an errant click of a link, the opening of a malicious attachment or inadvertently sharing a document.

In an increasingly connected world, employees have access to a myriad of collaboration tools and unlimited access to organizational data, making them prime targets for complex attacks such as business email compromise (BEC) and phishing, but also makes them more prone to errors as they are constantly multi-tasking and have multiple tools open at the same time. Traditional security measures often fall short in addressing these human-centric risks, leading to significant vulnerabilities.

"Our platform is centered around protecting organizations from employee mistakes and user error, aligning key defense and data controls to offer one of the most comprehensive approaches to human risk management," said Mimecast CEO, Marc van Zadelhoff. "We provide a single solution that brings together multiple technologies – from Mimecast and dozens of partners – to help organizations protect collaboration and engage employees in risk mitigation."

Human Risk Dashboard: Unparalleled Visibility

The HRM platform is engineered to include a unique human risk dashboard, providing security teams with company-wide human risk scoring and visibility based on event data from both native Mimecast metrics as well as data from current and future integrations with third party tools. In addition to increased visibility at the organization-wide, group, and individual levels, this dashboard is designed to also quantify attack factors measuring the frequency and severity of inbound threats, with plans to analyze inbound phishing attempts, blocked malware, malicious web content loaded by visited websites, and more. With full visibility into this data organizations can tailor security strategies specifically, including awareness initiatives that provide more training to those who need it and less to those who don’t.

Mimecast Engage™: Transforming Security Awareness

A key pillar to the platform is the company’s new human risk awareness training offering, Mimecast Engage™, which is built to redefine how security leaders can manage human risk. Traditional security awareness programs take a standardized approach, rendering IT leaders unable to identify high-risk employees or effectively mitigate the risky behavior. Mimecast Engage technology, the result of the integration of Elevate Security technology acquired in December 2023 with Mimecast’s awareness training product, combines to eliminate blind spots by offering extensive visibility into employees' risky behaviors powered by the human risk dashboard and adapting interventions to each individual's unique risk profile. This approach also helps increase productivity as the lower risk employees are interrupted far less with training tasks, enabling them to focus on more critical business activities.

"Mimecast Engage awareness and training empowers security teams to identify and reduce risky behavior with smarter, more targeted training," said van Zadelhoff. "It leverages risk insights from the Mimecast ecosystem and beyond to deliver contextual interventions at the point of risk, helping to ensure a more secure worksurface."

Key Benefits of the Human Risk Management Platform:

Visibility: The comprehensive human risk dashboard spans the collaborative landscape, ensuring organizations can keep up with and stay ahead of evolving threats.

The comprehensive human risk dashboard spans the collaborative landscape, ensuring organizations can keep up with and stay ahead of evolving threats. Insight: Leveraging two decades of focused cybersecurity expertise, Mimecast’s HRM platform helps align cyber and human risk for more detailed and actionable insights. CISOs and security analysts can take these insights and make proper decisions and deploy the right tactics to keep the organization secure.

Leveraging two decades of focused cybersecurity expertise, Mimecast’s HRM platform helps align cyber and human risk for more detailed and actionable insights. CISOs and security analysts can take these insights and make proper decisions and deploy the right tactics to keep the organization secure. Action: Our unified, AI-powered platform is engineered to ensure that threats can be detected and eliminated promptly, allowing for precise and proactive decision-making.



Mimecast is pioneering human risk management. The HRM platform and Mimecast Engage technology are the latest innovations in its mission to advance security and transform the way organizations manage and mitigate risk. By integrating security into the very fabric of human interaction, the organization is setting a new standard for protecting businesses in an increasingly complex digital world.

For more information, visit Mimecast.com.

About Mimecast

Mimecast is an AI-powered, API-enabled connected human risk platform, purpose-built to protect organizations from the spectrum of cyber threats. Integrating cutting-edge technology with human-centric pathways, our platform is engineered to enhance visibility and provide strategic insight that enables decisive action and empowers businesses to protect their collaborative environments, safeguard their critical data and actively engage employees in reducing risk and enhancing productivity. More than 42,000 businesses worldwide trust Mimecast to help them keep ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape. From insider risk to external threats, with Mimecast customers get more. More visibility. More insight. More agility. More security.

Mimecast and Mimecast Engage are either registered trademarks or trademarks applications of Mimecast Service Limited in the United States and/or other countries. All other products or services referenced are trademarks of their respective owners.