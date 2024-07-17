Unique, life-changing business opportunities highlighted in BusinessesForSale.com’s new ‘Hidden Gems’

London, UK, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BusinessesForSale.com, the world’s largest global platform for buying and selling businesses online, has launched a new ‘Hidden Gems’ feature which highlights unique and unmissable business opportunities.

From owning an upside-down house business in South Africa to a hologram zoo in France or a kiteboarding school in the Caribbean , the new page is a treasure trove of investment opportunities from across the globe. Budding entrepreneurs who are looking for a life-changing purchase, or some inspiration to power their search for a business, can find the page here.

These opportunities start from as low as £10,000, and are a viable option for anyone wanting to escape the 9-5 and take their first steps on the journey of entrepreneurship. They would also be a perfect fit for experienced entrepreneurs looking to apply their skills to an exciting challenge in a new country or industry.

The Hidden Gems page is curated by the team of entrepreneurial experts at BusinessesForSale.com, and is updated regularly. It can be filtered by location, sector, asking price, revenue and more, so buyers can find a unique business opportunity that matches their exact specifications.

Buyers can speak directly to business owners without any middlemen or hidden fees. They can also manage all their enquiries through one account which is quick and easy to set up.

Saleem Anwar, Chief Operating Officer at BusinessesForSale.com, says: “Buying a business is a life-changing event for anyone. Becoming your own boss always requires a leap of faith, but the rewards for those who do are huge.

“If you can imagine it, you will probably find it for sale on BusinessesForSale.com - from haunted museums to entire beaches and even the odd airport. We’ve helped people relocate across continents – to Greece, Thailand, Australia and tropical islands. Hidden Gems is a curated list of unique opportunities for those seeking the ultimate inspiration to change their lives.”

More information about any of these businesses can be found by reaching out to the BusinessesForSale.com PR team at: stuart@businessesforsale.com

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

BusinessesForSale.com is the world’s largest global platform for buying and selling businesses, with more than 56,000 listings across 27 countries.

It is run by brothers Andrew and Marcus Markou, who inherited the business from their father Demetrios Markou in 1996. After starting out as a printed directory of fish and chip shops for sale in Birmingham, the business expanded rapidly during the internet boom of the early 2000s.

It is now a global business with offices in the UK, Australia, India and Mexico, connecting entrepreneurs to international business, franchise and property investment opportunities. BusinessesForSale.com also offers a free, in-depth online valuation tool called ValueRight, which business owners can use to value their business.

Attachment