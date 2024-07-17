Global ESG Climate Risk Platform and Reporting Industry Research 2024: Burgeoning Opportunities in Report Validation and Verification Auditing, Scope 3 Emissions Measurements, and Data Monetization

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global ESG Climate Risk Platform and Reporting Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis covers key segments including data ingestion, analytics, and consulting services, highlighting the growing emphasis on transparent reporting amid increasing awareness of environmental and social concerns.
Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) climate risk platforms and reporting have a pivotal role in driving corporate sustainability and financial resilience. Initiatives for corporate ESG reporting and control are expanding rapidly, fueled by increasing regulations, societal values, and sustainability imperatives, while ESG investing emerges as a prominent form of sustainable finance.
The transformative potential of ESG marketplaces in redirecting resources toward socially and environmentally responsible endeavors is underscored, with conscientious investors favoring assets aligned with sustainability objectives.
A detailed analysis of the key markets- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa-is included, and it focuses on the following segments: data ingestion and data providers, analytics and reporting, and consulting. Qualitative and quantitative analyses of key players and industry developments in the ESG climate risk platform and reporting industry are included.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Report Validation and Verification Auditing on ESG Platforms
- Scope 3 Emissions Measurement
- Data Monetization for Added Value
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the ESG Climate Risk Platform and Reporting Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- 6P Framework to Unlock Growth Opportunities Through Sustainable Finance
- 6P Framework: Policies and Platforms
- 6P Framework: Products and Processes
- 6P Framework: People and Partnerships
- ESG Climate Risk Platform and Reporting Scope
- ESG Overview
- ESG Criteria
- ESG Landscape
- ESG Reporting Process
- ESG Climate Risk Platform and Reporting Snapshot
ESG Reporting Regulations by Region
- ESG Reporting Regulations, Europe
- ESG Reporting Regulations, Europe: NFRD vs. CSRD
- ESG Reporting Regulations, Americas
- ESG Reporting Regulations, Americas: US SEC Registrant Types
- ESG Reporting Regulations, Americas
- ESG Reporting Regulations, Asia-Pacific
- ESG Reporting Regulations, Middle East and Africa
AI Impacting the ESG Climate Risk Platform and Reporting Industry
- AI Impacting the ESG Climate Risk Platform and Reporting Industry
- The importance of incorporating AI to ESG Climate Risk Platform and Reporting Industry
Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region
Mapping of the Value Chain and C2A
- Value Chain Mapping
- ESG Platform Coverage by Customer Type
- C2A
- The Importance of External Assurance
