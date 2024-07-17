Global ESG Climate Risk Platform and Reporting Industry Research 2024: Burgeoning Opportunities in Report Validation and Verification Auditing, Scope 3 Emissions Measurements, and Data Monetization

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global ESG Climate Risk Platform and Reporting Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis covers key segments including data ingestion, analytics, and consulting services, highlighting the growing emphasis on transparent reporting amid increasing awareness of environmental and social concerns.



Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) climate risk platforms and reporting have a pivotal role in driving corporate sustainability and financial resilience. Initiatives for corporate ESG reporting and control are expanding rapidly, fueled by increasing regulations, societal values, and sustainability imperatives, while ESG investing emerges as a prominent form of sustainable finance.

The transformative potential of ESG marketplaces in redirecting resources toward socially and environmentally responsible endeavors is underscored, with conscientious investors favoring assets aligned with sustainability objectives.



A detailed analysis of the key markets- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa-is included, and it focuses on the following segments: data ingestion and data providers, analytics and reporting, and consulting. Qualitative and quantitative analyses of key players and industry developments in the ESG climate risk platform and reporting industry are included.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Report Validation and Verification Auditing on ESG Platforms

Scope 3 Emissions Measurement

Data Monetization for Added Value

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the ESG Climate Risk Platform and Reporting Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

6P Framework to Unlock Growth Opportunities Through Sustainable Finance

6P Framework: Policies and Platforms

6P Framework: Products and Processes

6P Framework: People and Partnerships

ESG Climate Risk Platform and Reporting Scope

ESG Overview

ESG Criteria

ESG Landscape

ESG Reporting Process

ESG Climate Risk Platform and Reporting Snapshot

ESG Reporting Regulations by Region

ESG Reporting Regulations, Europe

ESG Reporting Regulations, Europe: NFRD vs. CSRD

ESG Reporting Regulations, Americas

ESG Reporting Regulations, Americas: US SEC Registrant Types

ESG Reporting Regulations, Americas

ESG Reporting Regulations, Asia-Pacific

ESG Reporting Regulations, Middle East and Africa

AI Impacting the ESG Climate Risk Platform and Reporting Industry

AI Impacting the ESG Climate Risk Platform and Reporting Industry

The importance of incorporating AI to ESG Climate Risk Platform and Reporting Industry

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Mapping of the Value Chain and C2A

Value Chain Mapping

ESG Platform Coverage by Customer Type

C2A

The Importance of External Assurance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e79ws2

