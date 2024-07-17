Radisson Appoints Peter MacPhail to Board of Directors and Pierre Beaudoin to Board Chairperson

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTCQB: RMRDF) (“Radisson” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Peter MacPhail as a member of Radisson’s Board of Directors and M. Pierre Beaudoin as Chairperson, effective immediately.

Peter MacPhail joins Radisson’s Board with over 35 years of operational mining experience in Canada, Mexico, and Australia. Between 2015 and 2022, Peter was Chief Operating Officer of Alamos Gold Inc. Prior to Alamos, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of both AuRico Gold Inc. and Northgate Minerals Inc. During his tenure at these organizations, Peter oversaw the construction of the Young Davidson mine, initial expansions at the Island Gold mine and construction of the La Yaqui Grande mine in Mexico. Between 2022 and 2024 he served as a director and subsequently chairperson of Marathon Gold Corporation prior to its acquisition by Calibre Mining Corporation.

Pierre Beaudoin has been a member of Radisson’s Board of Directors since 2021. He is a seasoned mining executive with more than 30 years of international experience with operations, project development and mineral processing. Between 2018 and 2024 Pierre served as Chief Operating Officer of SilverCrest Metals Inc. overseeing the construction and development of the Las Chipas mine in Sonora, Mexico. Pierre continues to serve as a member of the Silvercrest Board of Directors. Between 2010 and 2017, Pierre led the design, construction, development, ramp-up and operations of the Detour Lake Gold mine. Prior to that, Mr. Beaudoin spent several years with Barrick Gold, Lac Minerals Ltd. and Noranda Minerals.

Matt Manson, Radisson’s President and CEO, stated: “These appointments announced today complete a seven-person Board of Directors at Radisson with a strong technical focus and multiple decades of experience in the successful exploration and development of Canadian precious metals projects. This experience will serve Radisson well as we continue our exploration efforts at the O’Brien Project and look to future potential mining. I am grateful to Pierre in assuming the role of Chairperson and Peter in joining a board that also includes Lise Chenard, Michael Gentile, Cindy Valence, Jeff Swinoga and myself.”

Concurrent with these appointments, the Company announces the grant of 600,000 stock options. Pursuant to the terms of the stock option plan each option grants the holder thereof the right to purchase one class A share at a price of $0.18 until July 17, 2029.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 25,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been Québec’s highest-grade gold producer during its production.

