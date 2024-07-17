Tangem Launches World's First Ring Hardware Wallet

Zurich, Switzerland, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tangem, a leader in cryptocurrency security solutions, announces the launch of the Tangem Ring , the world's first ring-shaped crypto wallet. This groundbreaking device is set to transform how people interact with cryptocurrencies. By seamlessly integrating into users' daily lives, the Tangem Ring addresses key barriers to crypto adoption, offering unparalleled convenience without compromising on security.





The Tangem Ring makes hardware wallets more accessible and user-friendly than ever before. Users can now wear their crypto everywhere, enjoying instant access to over 6,000 assets and a range of services on their fingers. This innovation enhances the daily usability of cryptocurrencies and promotes secure habits by encouraging the use of hardware wallets over software alternatives or centralized exchanges.

Andrey Kurennykh, CEO and Co-founder of Tangem:

"Our goal with the Tangem Ring was to create a device that seamlessly integrates cryptocurrency management into users' daily lives. Tangem sets up new standards for the crypto wallet industry and opens the door to the future of crypto, which is easy, accessible, secure, and has a smooth and enjoyable customer experience."

Dubbed the future of crypto wallets, the Tangem Ring incorporates all the advanced features and shares the same technical characteristics as the Tangem Wallet. The ring has a CC EAL6+ certified chip, and an NFC antenna encased in a hypoallergenic zirconia ceramic shell. It is highly resistant to scratches, extreme temperatures, dust, and water, making it perfect for everyday usage.

Tangem Ring allows users to buy, sell, swap, stake, connect to decentralized applications, and access decentralized finance—all their cryptocurrency needs in one ultimate, everyday device. This significantly reduces the barrier to entry for new users and drives wider adoption of cryptocurrencies.

The Tangem ring is now available for purchase through its official website. For more information about the Tangem Ring and its features, please visit the Tangem website.

About Tangem

Tangem is a leading provider of hardware wallet solutions for digital assets. Tangem is committed to making cryptocurrency management accessible and secure for users worldwide, with a strong focus on security, innovation, and user experience. Tangem has a proven track record of zero hacks among its products thanks to rigorous security measures. The additional audits and certifications by Kudelski Security and Riscure reinforce this trust, making users more confident in adopting and using the Tangem Wallets for their crypto needs.

Media Contact

Company: Tangem

Website: www.tangem.com/ring/

Socials: X / Telegram / Discord / YouTube / Instagram / LinkedIn





