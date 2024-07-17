Global Fertility Test Market Size To Worth USD 1225.9 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 7.26%

New York, United States , July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fertility Test Market Size is to Grow from USD 623.11 Million in 2023 to USD 1255.9 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.26% during the projected period.





The inability to get pregnant naturally is known as infertility, and testing for fertility can be used to diagnose both of these conditions. Both genders can investigate their fertility and any associated issues by doing this. A fertility test, which consists of a physical and medical examination, assesses a person's potential for naturally becoming pregnant. A woman or man should consider being tested for fertility if they are 35 years of age or older and are still unable to conceive after six months of trying, as growing older is one of the factors that might impede fertility. The rise in the prevalence of disorders like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which causes women to overproduce estrogen in their ovaries and interfere with regular monthly ovulation, is linked to the fertility test industry's development. Due to an increase in women becoming pregnant for the first time and a global decline in fertility rates, the industry is expanding. The growing awareness of fertility testing in both developed and emerging countries contributes to the market's growth. However, one of the primary factors predicted to limit the development of the global fertility test market is the high cost of fertility testing monitors.

Browse key industry insights spread across 235 pages with 105 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the "Global Fertility Test Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Purchase Mode (Direct/Prescription, OTC, and Online Products), By Product (Ovulation Prediction Kit, Fertility Monitor, Male Fertility Testing Products, and Others), By Sample (Saliva, Urine, Blood, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The OTC segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global fertility test market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the purchase mode, the global fertility test market is divided into direct/prescription, OTC, and online products. Among these, the OTC segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global fertility test market during the projected timeframe. This segment's explosive growth is attributed to a variety of causes, including patients' tendency to self-monitor their health conditions, the increasing number of market participants' attempts to promote knowledge about fertility, and the growing demand for test results to be private and easily available.

The ovulation prediction kit segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global fertility test market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the global fertility test market is divided into ovulation prediction kit, fertility monitor, male fertility testing products, and others. Among these, the ovulation prediction kit segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global fertility test market during the projected timeframe. The average age of first-time pregnancies is rising, and women are becoming more aware of fertility testing and using ovulation prediction kits as a reliable tool to help their family planning journey.

The urine segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the fertility test market during the estimated period.

Based on the sample, the global fertility test market is divided into saliva, urine, blood, and others. Among these, the urine segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the fertility test market during the estimated period. Urine-based tests dominate the market due to their widespread accessibility, low cost, and simplicity of use. Due to the rising popularity of ovulation prediction at home and growing awareness of family planning and reproductive challenges, urine-based fertility tests are in great demand.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global fertility test market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global fertility test market over the forecast period. North America is expected to dominate the market due to the region's high incidence of PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), a falling fertility rate, rising age at first pregnancy, and increasing usage of fertility monitoring devices for contraception. Furthermore, social media, marketing campaigns, and internet merchants have contributed to the increased public awareness of the advantages of ovulation monitors.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global fertility test market during the projected timeframe. With an exponential growth in the usage of fertility testing driven by rising disposable incomes and a growing population, the Asia-Pacific region is developing at the quickest rate in this scenario. Fertility services are expanding dramatically in the Asia-Pacific region, which is exciting and hopeful for industry players.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global fertility test include Modern Fertility, LetsGetChecked, Proov, Ovuline, YO Home Sperm Test, Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Quest Diagnostics, Fertility Focus, ExSeed Health, learblue, First Response, Mira, AVA, Sema4, Others.

Recent Developments

In July 2023, the reputable worldwide leader in self-diagnostic testing, 2San, partnered with Prove to launch its unique, simple-to-operate at-home fertility tests at carefully chosen Hy-Vee stores located in eight states around the Midwest.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global fertility test market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Fertility Test Market, By Purchase Mode

Direct/Prescription-based products

OTC-based products

Online Products

Global Fertility Test Market, By Product

Ovulation Prediction Kits

Fertility Monitors

Male Fertility Testing Products

Others

Global Fertility Test Market, By Sample

Saliva

Urine

Blood

Others

Global Fertility Test Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



