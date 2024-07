Ashland sets date for fiscal 2024 third-quarter earnings release and conference call webcast

WILMINGTON, Del., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today announced plans to issue its third-quarter earnings release at approximately 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. The company’s live webcast with securities analysts will include an executive summary and detailed remarks. The live webcast will take place at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 7. Simultaneously, the company will post a slide presentation in the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investor.ashland.com .

Among those participating in the webcast presentation will be:

Guillermo Novo, chair, and chief executive officer

Kevin Willis, senior vice president and chief financial officer

William Whitaker, vice president finance and director, investor relations

To access the call by phone, please go to this registration link and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

The webcast and supporting materials will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Ashland's website at http://investor.ashland.com . Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast and supporting materials will be available on the Ashland website for 12 months.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environment, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,800 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

