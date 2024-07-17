Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer Takes Colorado, the Mile-High State, by Storm

DENVER, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Real American Beer’s successful launches in Florida, Minnesota, Missouri, and Rhode Island, the premium American-made light lager co-founded by WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Hulk Hogan is now set to make its highly-anticipated debut today in Colorado.



Real American Beer is a premium American-style light lager meticulously brewed with 100% North American ingredients. At 4.2% ABV, it provides an easy-drinking experience, a light body, and a crisp, clean finish. The malt gives it a rich golden hue, while the hops ensure a well-balanced flavor.

"Real American Beer was founded to bring people together, one beer at a time. It's about unity, brother,” said Hulk Hogan. “We are pumped up to bring Real American Beer to the great state of Colorado, one of the nation’s light beer capitals. We are scaling the Rockies and taking the beer game to new heights, brother!”

Real American Beer is partnering with Breakthru Beverage in Colorado, marking the fifth market in the high-impact summer rollout that began only one month ago. With its Colorado launch, Real American Beer continues its unprecedented momentum in a state renowned for its vibrant beer culture and historical contributions to the light beer genre.

Over the coming weeks, Real American Beer will be available at top Colorado retailers, bars, and restaurants and through major national outlets.

“We’ve been looking forward to bringing Real American Beer to consumers in Colorado. We have an American light lager style that will suit the palette of light beer and craft drinkers alike," said Terri Francis, CEO of The Real American. "It’s a testament to our team’s dedication and robust network that we've introduced our beer to so many markets so quickly, and there is more to come!"

An extensive and growing lineup of Real American Beer merchandise and apparel is now available for purchase globally from its online store.

For more information on Real American Beer, including the full list of launch events and where to buy, visit therealamerican.com and follow @therealamericanbeer on social media.