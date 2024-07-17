A Creditor Has Petitioned for Valoe’s Bankruptcy

Valoe Corporation Inside Information 17 July 2024 at 14.40 Finnish time

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company has filed a petition for Valoe Corporation’s bankruptcy. The claim under the bankruptcy petition is approximately EUR 22,000. Valoe believes it will be able to pay the creditor's claim and continue with the restructuring proceedings.

In Mikkeli 17 July 2024

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:

Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation

Tel. +358 40 521 6082

email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki

Main media

www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation designs, manufacturers, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe’s applications are based on the company’s own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.