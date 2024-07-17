FTI Consulting Names William Perlstein as Leader of the Forensic and Litigation Consulting Segment

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of William Perlstein as Global Segment Leader of the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. He also will join the firm’s global Executive Committee.



Mr. Perlstein is an accomplished law firm practitioner, practice leader and firm managing partner, and has served as a senior executive at a globally significant bank. Since joining FTI Consulting as a Senior Managing Director and Vice Chair of Client Services in 2020, Mr. Perlstein has helped create and lead the firm’s Key Account Management Program in the United States and globally and serves on the firm’s AI Leadership Committee.

“Throughout his career, Bill has been passionate about the business of building professional services businesses: forging deep client relationships, driving impact, and attracting and developing people who are passionate to do both of those,” said Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting. “He will help turbocharge the powerful growth of our Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, build deeper client relationships and attract, grow and promote talented individuals who can build our future.”

The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting provides law firms, companies, boards of directors, government entities, private equity firms and other interested parties with a multidisciplinary and independent range of services across risk, investigations and disputes, enhanced by data and analytics and technology-enabled solutions, with a focus on highly regulated industries.

“Corporations, law firms, private equity and governments turn to FTI Consulting as they navigate complex crises and opportunities,” Mr. Perlstein said. “I am excited to continue working with our industry experts as we unlock the full potential of FTI Consulting to help our clients resolve their most critical challenges.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Perlstein enjoyed a successful career building a national insolvency practice at Wilmer, Cutler & Pickering and then serving as the firm’s Managing Partner. He led the nationally acclaimed merger of Wilmer, Cutler & Pickering with Hale and Dorr, forming WilmerHale, where he served as Co-Managing Partner for more than seven years.

More recently, Mr. Perlstein served as Senior Deputy General Counsel at BNY Mellon, where he was responsible for the legal teams supporting regulatory and government affairs, cybersecurity, resolution planning, lending, privacy and M&A. He had frequent interaction with banking regulators in the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Mr. Perlstein is a Member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Economic Club of New York, and a Life Member of the American Law Institute. He also serves as Trustee and former General Counsel to the Board at Union College and as a Board member of Nano DX, Inc. Mr. Perlstein is a Fellow and former Counsel to the Board of the American College of Bankruptcy, as well as a past Board member of the American Bankruptcy Institute and the Neighborhood Legal Services Program.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 33 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com