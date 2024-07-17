Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Therapeutics Pipeline Report 2024

Dublin, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Pipeline Insight, 2024 report outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) market. A detailed picture of the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Analytical Perspective

In-depth Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Commercial Assessment of products



This report provides a comprehensive commercial assessment of therapeutic drugs that have been included, which comprises of collaborations, licensing, and acquisition deal value trends. The report also covers company-company collaborations (licensing/partnering), company-academia collaborations, and acquisition analysis in both graphical and tabulated form in a detailed manner.



Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Clinical Assessment of products



The report comprises of comparative clinical assessment of products by development stage, product type, and route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type across this indication.



Scope of the Report

The Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Report Highlights

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis contributing to the development of novel therapeutics for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

In the coming years, the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

A detailed portfolio of major pharma players who are involved in fueling the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) treatment market. Several potential therapies for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) market size in the coming years.

This in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets (in early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)) includes therapeutic assessment and comparative analysis. This will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) of Pipeline Development Activities

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) treatment.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) market.

Key Questions

What are the current options for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)?

What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?

How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)?

How many Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)?

Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and their status?

What are the results of the clinical studies and their safety and efficacy?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

2.1. Overview

2.2. History

2.3. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Symptoms

2.4. Causes

2.5. Pathophysiology

2.6. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines



3. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Treatment Guidelines



4. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) - Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.3. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Acquisition Analysis



5. Therapeutic Assessment

5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)

5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

5.1.5. Assessment by MOA

5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA

5.1.6. Assessment by Target

5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target



6. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Late Stage Products (Phase-III)



7. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)



8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)



9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products



10. Inactive Products



11. Dormant Products



12. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Discontinued Products



13. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Product Profiles



Detailed information in the report



14. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Key Companies



15. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Key Products



16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

16.1. Dormant Products

16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

16.2. Discontinued Products

16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation



17. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Unmet Needs



18. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Future Perspectives



19. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Analyst Review



20. Appendix



