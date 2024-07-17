New Epic Poem SALEM’S GATE Blends Religion and Philosophy into Mystical Medieval Adventure to Inspire the Spirit

Charleston, SC, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- –Tilting toward the esoteric, poet Donald Sims’s latest work examines philosophical points through a religious lens. Drawing from his religious education, Sims considers faith’s role in the lives of ordinary men and women, set against the backdrop of a medieval feud. Employing allegory while blending religious and philosophical themes, Sims spotlights the sanctity of life, the devastation of war, the value of friendship, the gift of faith and love, and personal transformation.

In “Salem’s Gate,” two rival kings vie for dominance in medieval times. In their midst, an array of embattled characters search for hope while facing personal loss, including Rebekah, whose ultimate importance is later revealed. Through each of these character’s journeys, they remain optimistic, buoyed by the possession of the Shroud of Turin, an icon of love and faith. Featuring illustrative scenes, the book encourages readers to bravely overcome their own personal tests of faith. “In a beleaguered world that constantly tests us, a conquering spirit will always triumph,” Sims says.

“Salem’s Gate” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Donald David Sims is a poet and the author of Poems to Peruse. One of seven children, he grew up in Nashville and earned a BS in art education from East Tennessee State University. He worked as a graphic designer in retail advertising until he felt called to return to divinity school, earning a Master of Divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. After serving in pastoral ministry for thirteen years, he is now pursuing his chief interest ¾ writing.

