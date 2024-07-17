North Carolina Regional MLS Expands into Georgia

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Carolina Regional MLS (NCRMLS), one of the nation’s fastest growing Multiple Listing Services, today announced its expansion into Georgia with the strategic additions of Savannah MLS, Athens Area Association of REALTORS® & CLASSIC MLS, and the REALTORS® of Greater Augusta.



This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the real estate industry in the Southeast, solidifying NCRMLS's position as one of the region's most recognized and modern Multiple Listing Services (MLS).

The expansion into Georgia marks a new era of collaboration and growth for real estate professionals in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. The Georgia Regional section of NCRMLS will play a crucial role in connecting real estate brokers across Georgia and South Carolina, facilitating seamless collaboration, and enhancing the overall real estate landscape in the region.

A joint statement provided by the three organizations said, “Georgia's partnership with NCRMLS marks a significant advancement for real estate professionals in our region. This collaboration will establish a more comprehensive and interconnected MLS, providing access to a broader array of resources, information, connections, and opportunities. Ultimately, this development will empower our members to better serve their clients and grow their businesses.”

“With Georgia's partnership, NCRMLS is preparing to undergo a transformative moment, unveiling a new name and rebranding that reflects the unity and direction of our evolving organization,” said Daniel Jones, NCRMLS CEO. “This integration promises a seamless transition and enhanced technology, ensuring our members can continue working efficiently and effectively without disrupting their local MLS system. We are excited to embark on this journey of progress and innovation together, shaping the future of the MLS.”

NCRMLS operates a unique cooperative wholesale model that has been the preferred choice for many leading North Carolina Associations and MLSs. This model provides Associations and MLSs with greater purchasing power for tools and services, while still allowing them to maintain control. It fosters a sense of partnership and collaboration among members, giving everyone an equal voice at the MLS board table. This unique and member-centric approach ensures that all members have a personal stake in the success and direction of the MLS, enhancing the capabilities and efficiencies of brokers and appraisers.

“NCRMLS's expansion into Georgia demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to modernize real estate by embracing innovation and collaboration to empower professionals in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia to serve consumers better,” Jones added.

NCRMLS is a Wholesale Cooperative MLS serving over 19,000 Brokers and Appraisers in the Southeast region, spanning from North Carolina to Georgia. It aims to empower Realtor Associations and MLSs of all sizes by providing reliable and accurate data through a best-in-class toolset that includes innovative training. NCRMLS connects Realtors and appraisers with the resources they need to succeed in the real estate industry. For more information, visit ncrmls.com. ncrmls.com.

