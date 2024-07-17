Avant Technologies Welcomes Back Former CEO with Eye Toward Future Growth and Expansion

LAS VEGAS, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant” or the “Company”), an innovator in artificial intelligence (AI) technology specializing in cutting edge AI and data center infrastructure solutions, today announced that it is welcoming back Kenneth L. Waggoner as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately, after a hiatus to address health concerns. William Hisey, who served as Avant’s interim CEO, will now serve as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Waggoner has 45 years of experience in management, business operations, and law. He is a well-known attorney and recognized leader in the biotechnology, telecommunications, and chemical petroleum industries. Now, he’ll reapply his business expertise to strengthen Avant’s management team and its focus on the artificial intelligence industry, while also exploring additional opportunities to expand the technologies that Avant could develop in other industries.

“It has been exciting to watch the Company’s growth from a distance over the past year. The path ahead as an innovator in the artificial intelligence industry with our planned data center infrastructure solutions will continue to be my focus, but as a technology company, we plan to research additional opportunities to broaden Avant’s pipeline.

“By broadening our development pipeline, Avant can continue to grow and expand its offerings to other industries, and with that we can deliver real shareholder value.”

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is at the forefront of AI innovation, specializing in the development and deployment of advanced data processing solutions. With a focus on pushing the boundaries of what is possible in AI and machine learning, Avant Technologies serves a diverse range of industries, driving progress and efficiency through state-of-the-art technology.

