ManTech Appoints Gary Grimes as Vice President and Chief Acceleration Officer Driving Value Creation

HERNDON, Va., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of AI and mission-focused technology solutions, has named Gary Grimes as Vice President and Chief Acceleration Officer (CAO). Grimes will lead ManTech’s Value Creation Plan (VCP), the company’s strategic roadmap enabling operational excellence. Applying ManTech’s Proven Here First approach to technology application and AI, Grimes will advance the company’s VCP initiatives to accelerate growth, operational performance and future success.



“Gary is the ideal candidate for this position,” said Michael Ruppert, ManTech’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “He has proven expertise in leading Value Creation programs for private and public sector clients. The efficiencies gained from ManTech’s VCP will accelerate investment in talent, business development and advanced capabilities in Analytics and AI, Cognitive Cyber, Intelligent Systems Engineering and Mission IT.”

Grimes joins ManTech from Platinum Equity, where he helped executive teams develop and accelerate their Value Creation Plans. Prior to his time in private equity, he was at McKinsey & Company, leading growth and performance improvement programs for industry clients.

"We are delighted to bring Gary on board as Chief Acceleration Officer leading ManTech’s Value Creation Plan,” said Matt Tait, CEO and President of ManTech. “Leveraging AI and other sophisticated solutions, Gary will drive operational excellence and accelerate growth, enabling our people and our business to thrive through new mission work.”

Like many ManTech employees, Grimes is a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy for more than a decade. Key assignments included service as a Surface Warfare Officer in the Pacific, and Operations Officer in the Presidential Emergency Operations Center (PEOC) at the White House. He holds an MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the United States Naval Academy.

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 55 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

