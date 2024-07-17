Playtika Announces Date of Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the second quarter 2024 before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 AM Pacific Time, 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials will be available on Playtika’s Investor Relations website at investors.playtika.com .

About Playtika

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

Contact

Investor Contact

Tae Lee

SVP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Tael@playtika.com

Press Contact

Eric Barnes

Director, TrailRunner International

Eric.barnes@trailrunnerint.com

Source: Playtika Holding Corp.